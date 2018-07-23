EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G+ View Site

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured was very long. However, the power-good signal was inaccurate and looked strange in our oscilloscope pictures. There's normally a clean drop in the signal, but that wasn't the case for EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 650 G1+’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.576A 2.015A 1.984A 1.013A 64.802 86.442% 795 RPM 18.3 dB(A) 38.76°C 0.886 12.083V 4.961V 3.324V 4.938V 74.966 42.43°C 115.30V 2 8.145A 3.023A 2.977A 1.216A 129.273 90.043% 790 RPM 18.3 dB(A) 39.13°C 0.938 12.079V 4.961V 3.322V 4.937V 143.568 43.10°C 115.22V 3 13.115A 3.531A 3.462A 1.421A 194.357 91.281% 790 RPM 18.3 dB(A) 39.64°C 0.955 12.075V 4.956V 3.319V 4.929V 212.921 43.95°C 115.13V 4 18.091A 4.037A 3.979A 1.625A 259.574 91.559% 795 RPM 18.3 dB(A) 40.26°C 0.961 12.071V 4.955V 3.316V 4.923V 283.505 44.86°C 115.14V 5 22.735A 5.048A 4.980A 1.830A 324.866 91.346% 790 RPM 18.3 dB(A) 40.89°C 0.965 12.068V 4.952V 3.313V 4.920V 355.645 46.00°C 115.05V 6 27.323A 6.061A 5.980A 2.034A 389.395 90.902% 795 RPM 18.3 dB(A) 41.85°C 0.968 12.063V 4.950V 3.310V 4.918V 428.366 47.46°C 114.96V 7 31.976A 7.074A 6.983A 2.238A 454.704 90.282% 925 RPM 22.3 dB(A) 42.84°C 0.969 12.059V 4.948V 3.308V 4.917V 503.650 48.64°C 114.87V 8 36.636A 8.085A 7.988A 2.442A 520.001 89.492% 1260 RPM 32.1 dB(A) 44.15°C 0.971 12.054V 4.946V 3.305V 4.915V 581.057 50.34°C 114.88V 9 41.698A 8.596A 8.479A 2.441A 584.918 88.629% 1500 RPM 36.9 dB(A) 45.21°C 0.971 12.049V 4.944V 3.302V 4.917V 659.966 51.80°C 114.78V 10 46.500A 9.108A 9.003A 3.066A 649.742 87.574% 1735 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 45.92°C 0.972 12.044V 4.941V 3.298V 4.893V 741.933 53.13°C 114.68V 11 51.902A 9.111A 9.010A 3.067A 714.566 86.542% 1915 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 46.76°C 0.972 12.039V 4.940V 3.297V 4.892V 825.686 54.34°C 114.70V CL1 0.132A 14.002A 13.999A 0.000A 117.255 81.801% 1125 RPM 29.0 dB(A) 43.43°C 0.937 12.075V 4.945V 3.316V 5.060V 143.342 49.29°C 115.20V CL2 54.003A 1.002A 0.998A 1.000A 663.533 87.681% 1780 RPM 40.5 dB(A) 44.53°C 0.972 12.043V 4.951V 3.301V 4.919V 756.760 51.75°C 114.67V

Load regulation was fairly tight on every rail, and the 650 G1+ easily met the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, even under increased operating temperatures.

Its fan profile was relaxed up through 90% of the PSU's maximum rated load. Only during the full load and overload tests did noise exceed 40 dB(A).

These tests also exposed a significant platform weakness: low PF readings that, even under full load, do not exceed 0.98. Most PSUs achieve >0.99 under the same conditions. Obviously, this PSU's APFC circuit needs tuning in order to perform optimally.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content