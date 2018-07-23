EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Trending

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G+

Seasonic SSR-650TR Ultra

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured was very long. However, the power-good signal was inaccurate and looked strange in our oscilloscope pictures. There's normally a clean drop in the signal, but that wasn't the case for EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 650 G1+’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.576A2.015A1.984A1.013A64.80286.442%795 RPM18.3 dB(A)38.76°C0.886
12.083V4.961V3.324V4.938V74.96642.43°C115.30V
28.145A3.023A2.977A1.216A129.27390.043%790 RPM18.3 dB(A)39.13°C0.938
12.079V4.961V3.322V4.937V143.56843.10°C115.22V
313.115A3.531A3.462A1.421A194.35791.281%790 RPM18.3 dB(A)39.64°C0.955
12.075V4.956V3.319V4.929V212.92143.95°C115.13V
418.091A4.037A3.979A1.625A259.57491.559%795 RPM18.3 dB(A)40.26°C0.961
12.071V4.955V3.316V4.923V283.50544.86°C115.14V
522.735A5.048A4.980A1.830A324.86691.346%790 RPM18.3 dB(A)40.89°C0.965
12.068V4.952V3.313V4.920V355.64546.00°C115.05V
627.323A6.061A5.980A2.034A389.39590.902%795 RPM18.3 dB(A)41.85°C0.968
12.063V4.950V3.310V4.918V428.36647.46°C114.96V
731.976A7.074A6.983A2.238A454.70490.282%925 RPM22.3 dB(A)42.84°C0.969
12.059V4.948V3.308V4.917V503.65048.64°C114.87V
836.636A8.085A7.988A2.442A520.00189.492%1260 RPM32.1 dB(A)44.15°C0.971
12.054V4.946V3.305V4.915V581.05750.34°C114.88V
941.698A8.596A8.479A2.441A584.91888.629%1500 RPM36.9 dB(A)45.21°C0.971
12.049V4.944V3.302V4.917V659.96651.80°C114.78V
1046.500A9.108A9.003A3.066A649.74287.574%1735 RPM42.1 dB(A)45.92°C0.972
12.044V4.941V3.298V4.893V741.93353.13°C114.68V
1151.902A9.111A9.010A3.067A714.56686.542%1915 RPM42.2 dB(A)46.76°C0.972
12.039V4.940V3.297V4.892V825.68654.34°C114.70V
CL10.132A14.002A13.999A0.000A117.25581.801%1125 RPM29.0 dB(A)43.43°C0.937
12.075V4.945V3.316V5.060V143.34249.29°C115.20V
CL254.003A1.002A0.998A1.000A663.53387.681%1780 RPM40.5 dB(A)44.53°C0.972
12.043V4.951V3.301V4.919V756.76051.75°C114.67V

Load regulation was fairly tight on every rail, and the 650 G1+ easily met the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, even under increased operating temperatures.

Its fan profile was relaxed up through 90% of the PSU's maximum rated load. Only during the full load and overload tests did noise exceed 40 dB(A).

These tests also exposed a significant platform weakness: low PF readings that, even under full load, do not exceed 0.98. Most PSUs achieve >0.99 under the same conditions. Obviously, this PSU's APFC circuit needs tuning in order to perform optimally.

  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
