Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

How Far Cry 5 Uses CPU, RAM & Video Memory

Processor Utilization

Let's now see how Far Cry 5 and its Dunia Engine manage available host processing resources. The minimum configuration calls for a quad-core Intel CPU or a hexa-core model from AMD. We expect that our Ryzen is perfectly suited for the job.

Right out of the gate, it appears that this game is optimized well for multi-core CPUs, even if workloads jump from one core to the next somewhat frequently. Certain cores are saturated with activity, though overall utilization is still fairly low. And, for the first time, we're testing a game that doesn't just prioritize physical cores, but also makes use of the logical ones enabled by AMD's SMT technology.

This is also the first time we have encountered a game that monopolizes CPU resources to such an extent. Could this be due to the Denuvo DRM and/or the physics engine?

System & Video Memory Utilization

When it comes to system memory, a PC with 8GB of RAM should be fine. Utilization is practically identical, regardless of whether you have a GeForce or Radeon installed. The difference we do measure could be attributable to a margin of error.

Our Radeon card exhibits more GDDR5 usage than the GeForce. But you have nothing to worry about, so long as you have 3GB or 4GB on your board.



