Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

Test System Specs And Software Setup

Hardware Setup

Test System Specs Operating System 1 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit) Operating System 2 Apple OS X Mountain Lion 10.8.1 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz (quad-core) Motherboard Gigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD3 (F10 BIOS) Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics Asus GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0 x16) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 W max) Case Zalman MS-1000 HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B Keyboard Logitech Wireless Keyboard K320 Mouse Logitech Wireless Trackball M570

Windows 7 Test Installation

OS X 10.8 Test Installation

The following table contains the system specs of the local Web server used for our Start and Page Load tests, as well as JSGameBench.

Local Web Server Specs Operating System Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Server Edition "Precise Pangolin" (32-bit) Processor Intel Pentium 4 @ 2.41 GHz Motherboard Biostar P4M80-M4 Memory 768 MB DDR @ 333 MHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce FX 5500 128 MB DDR (AGP) Storage Western Digital Caviar SE WD1600AAJD, 160 GB EIDE, 7200 RPM Optical 1 Hitachi-LG DVD GDR-8163B Optical 2 Hitachi-LG CD-RW GCE-8483B Extra Packages Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH, Node.js, NPM

The table below holds additional information on the test network.

Network Specs ISP Service Cox Preferred (18 Mb/s down, 2 Mb/s up) Modem Motorola SURFboard SBS101U Router Linksys WRT54G2 V1

Software Setup

Both test installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on August 25th, 2012. Power management and automatic updates were disabled before testing.

All the software we installed, including the exact version number of the browsers tested, is listed in the table below.