Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

Test System Specs And Software Setup
Hardware Setup
|Test System Specs
|Operating System 1
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
|Operating System 2
|Apple OS X Mountain Lion 10.8.1 (64-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz (quad-core)
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD3 (F10 BIOS)
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics
|Asus GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0 x16)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 W max)
|Case
|Zalman MS-1000 HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
|Keyboard
|Logitech Wireless Keyboard K320
|Mouse
|Logitech Wireless Trackball M570
The following table contains the system specs of the local Web server used for our Start and Page Load tests, as well as JSGameBench.
|Local Web Server Specs
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Server Edition "Precise Pangolin" (32-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Pentium 4 @ 2.41 GHz
|Motherboard
|Biostar P4M80-M4
|Memory
|768 MB DDR @ 333 MHz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce FX 5500 128 MB DDR (AGP)
|Storage
|Western Digital Caviar SE WD1600AAJD, 160 GB EIDE, 7200 RPM
|Optical 1
|Hitachi-LG DVD GDR-8163B
|Optical 2
|Hitachi-LG CD-RW GCE-8483B
|Extra Packages
|Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH, Node.js, NPM
The table below holds additional information on the test network.
|Network Specs
|ISP Service
|Cox Preferred (18 Mb/s down, 2 Mb/s up)
|Modem
|Motorola SURFboard SBS101U
|Router
|Linksys WRT54G2 V1
Software Setup
Both test installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on August 25th, 2012. Power management and automatic updates were disabled before testing.
All the software we installed, including the exact version number of the browsers tested, is listed in the table below.
|Software
|Version
|Chrome
|21.0.1180.83
|Firefox
|15.0
|Internet Explorer
|9.0.8112.16421
|Opera
|12.02 (build 1578)
|Safari
|6.0 (8536.25)
|Adobe Flash
|11.4.402.265
|Microsoft Silverlight
|5.1.10411.0
|Nvidia Driver (Windows-only)
|301.42
|Oracle Java (Windows-only)
|7.0.70
|Java for OS X (OS X-only)
|2012-004
