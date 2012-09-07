Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

DOM And CSS Performance

DOM

Mozilla's Dromaeo DOM tests began working with Chrome for Windows again just a few days before publication, so Acid3 is no longer needed as a substitute.

Safari takes the lead at 1140 runs per second. Chrome earns a respectable second-place finish with 840 runs per second, followed closely by Firefox with 746 runs per second. Opera finishes a distant last place with just 227 runs per second.

Chrome takes the lead in Windows 7, followed closely by Firefox. Opera finishes in third place, but with just half the runs per second as Firefox. IE9 places last at just 373 runs per second.

CSS

Composite Scoring

The CSS composite is the geometric mean of the CSS Stress Testing & Performance Profiling bookmarklet applied to both the CSS and CSS3 versions of the CSS3 Speed Test demo pages.

With no more Microsoft Maze Solver exposing its bugs, Firefox takes a strong lead on both operating systems. Chrome places second on both OS X and Windows, and is the only browser to do better in this test on OS X than Windows. Safari places third on OS X, while IE9 takes third on Windows. Opera places dead last on both operating systems, showing scores that are significantly slower than the third-place finishers.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the results of the CSS Stress Testing & Performance Profiling bookmarklet applied to the CSS and CSS3 versions of the CSS3 Speed Test.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Opera's scores are relatively terrible, whether in Windows or OS X, CSS or CSS3. We're seeking another set of CSS/CSS3 demo pages to see if this results is valid, since previous CSS performance tests show Opera to be pretty average.