Web Browser Grand Prix: Firefox 15, Safari 6, OS X Mountain Lion

HTML5 Performance

Composite Scoring

The HTML5 composite is the geometric mean of GUIMark 2 HTML5, Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D and JavaScript, and the HTML5 Canvas Performance Test.

The native browsers have a lock on HTML5 performance, with Safari grabbing an easy victory on OS X, and IE9 taking the lead on Windows 7. Chrome places second on OS X, while Firefox is the Windows 7 runner-up. Google and Mozilla trade places for third , while Opera finishes last on both OSes.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the geometric mean and average results of the individual GUIMark2 HTML5 tests, followed by Asteroids and the HTML5 Canvas Performance Test.

