Trending

FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: >81.5A 5V: 32.8A (164%) 3.3V: 34.2A (171%) 5VSB: 4.2A (168%)
OPP983.27W (131%)
OTP✓ (170°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The minor rails have high OCP levels, while the 5VSB rail is on the low side, given our experience so far.

The OPP level is fairly normal at 131%, and the power-good signal is accurate. Finally, there is surge protection in the form of an MOV and an NTC thermistor, along with a bypass relay to handle large inrush currents.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • panathas 26 October 2017 22:28
    I really like the Greek references in your articles/reviews. Keep up the good work.
    Reply