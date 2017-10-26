FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: >81.5A 5V: 32.8A (164%) 3.3V: 34.2A (171%) 5VSB: 4.2A (168%)
|OPP
|983.27W (131%)
|OTP
|✓ (170°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The minor rails have high OCP levels, while the 5VSB rail is on the low side, given our experience so far.
The OPP level is fairly normal at 131%, and the power-good signal is accurate. Finally, there is surge protection in the form of an MOV and an NTC thermistor, along with a bypass relay to handle large inrush currents.
