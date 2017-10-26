FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: >81.5A 5V: 32.8A (164%) 3.3V: 34.2A (171%) 5VSB: 4.2A (168%) OPP 983.27W (131%) OTP ✓ (170°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The minor rails have high OCP levels, while the 5VSB rail is on the low side, given our experience so far.

The OPP level is fairly normal at 131%, and the power-good signal is accurate. Finally, there is surge protection in the form of an MOV and an NTC thermistor, along with a bypass relay to handle large inrush currents.



