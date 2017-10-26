FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency lands between 92-94% just briefly. For the most part, though, from 120W to 590W, it's over 90% on the +12V rail. This is an efficient platform, no doubt about it.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

Despite its lack of active cooling during this test, temperatures inside of FSP's HPT750M remain low, proving that the company could add a semi-passive mode if it wanted to. Obviously, though, its engineers wanted to play things safe, given a 10-year warranty.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content