FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

As we expected, the low-capacity bulk cap doesn't allow for better results in these tests, so the PSU fails all three of them.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is a little higher than what we expected from such a low-capacity PSU. However it won't cause any problems.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests explores voltage rail stability and efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.924A 1.983A 1.951A 0.985A 44.75 82.47% 695 26.2 37.22 °C 0.958 12.044V 5.041V 3.378V 5.067V 54.26 40.43 °C 115.1V 2 4.897A 2.980A 2.933A 1.184A 89.73 87.50% 695 26.2 38.20 °C 0.986 12.026V 5.024V 3.372V 5.048V 102.55 41.75 °C 115.1V 3 8.227A 3.498A 3.445A 1.385A 134.87 89.01% 695 26.2 38.62 °C 0.987 12.007V 5.010V 3.363V 5.037V 151.53 42.97 °C 115.1V 4 11.557A 4.004A 3.930A 1.589A 179.73 89.75% 695 26.2 39.95 °C 0.988 11.990V 4.995V 3.356V 5.018V 200.25 44.73 °C 115.1V 5 14.558A 5.020A 4.923A 1.800A 224.73 89.96% 735 23.5 40.93 °C 0.989 11.970V 4.975V 3.351V 4.997V 249.81 46.53 °C 115.1V 6 17.567A 6.052A 5.914A 2.007A 269.69 89.79% 865 28.5 41.71 °C 0.989 11.949V 4.957V 3.347V 4.977V 300.35 48.17 °C 115.1V 7 20.586A 7.088A 6.911A 2.215A 314.63 89.43% 960 31.1 42.54 °C 0.988 11.929V 4.936V 3.341V 4.957V 351.83 50.13 °C 115.1V 8 23.634A 8.147A 7.914A 2.428A 359.70 88.92% 1060 32.4 43.24 °C 0.988 11.903V 4.912V 3.335V 4.933V 404.51 51.86 °C 115.1V 9 27.100A 8.677A 8.443A 2.437A 404.70 88.41% 1165 35.0 44.50 °C 0.987 11.886V 4.899V 3.327V 4.920V 457.78 54.71 °C 115.1V 10 30.533A 9.208A 8.963A 2.545A 449.52 87.83% 1240 37.4 45.33 °C 0.985 11.867V 4.888V 3.313V 4.905V 511.81 57.47 °C 115.1V 11 34.371A 9.224A 9.013A 2.549A 494.45 87.13% 1335 39.5 46.38 °C 0.983 11.849V 4.880V 3.295V 4.895V 567.51 60.39 °C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 14.021A 14.004A 0.000A 117.77 83.83% 1100 32.6 44.19 °C 0.987 12.000V 4.928V 3.391V 5.041V 140.49 54.48 °C 115.1V CL2 37.476A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 458.48 88.62% 1210 36.5 45.42 °C 0.985 11.880V 4.956V 3.291V 4.988V 517.37 57.78 °C 115.1V

Load regulation at +12V and 3.3V is satisfactory, while on the 5V and 5VSB rails it's average. When it comes to noise output, the HGX performs well since the fan spins slowly in most tests. Even in the worst-case overload test, noise doesn't exceed 40 dB(A). FSP arms this unit with a relaxed fan profile, so under normal conditions you won't hear the fan unless you're right on top of it.

Despite taxing conditions inside of our hot-box, the PSU satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements in all three tests (20%, 50% and full load); it truly deserves its Gold rating.