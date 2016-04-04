FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Load Regulation testing is detailed here.
Hold-Up Time
Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.
As we expected, the low-capacity bulk cap doesn't allow for better results in these tests, so the PSU fails all three of them.
Inrush Current
For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.
Inrush current is a little higher than what we expected from such a low-capacity PSU. However it won't cause any problems.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests explores voltage rail stability and efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.924A
|1.983A
|1.951A
|0.985A
|44.75
|82.47%
|695
|26.2
|37.22 °C
|0.958
|12.044V
|5.041V
|3.378V
|5.067V
|54.26
|40.43 °C
|115.1V
|2
|4.897A
|2.980A
|2.933A
|1.184A
|89.73
|87.50%
|695
|26.2
|38.20 °C
|0.986
|12.026V
|5.024V
|3.372V
|5.048V
|102.55
|41.75 °C
|115.1V
|3
|8.227A
|3.498A
|3.445A
|1.385A
|134.87
|89.01%
|695
|26.2
|38.62 °C
|0.987
|12.007V
|5.010V
|3.363V
|5.037V
|151.53
|42.97 °C
|115.1V
|4
|11.557A
|4.004A
|3.930A
|1.589A
|179.73
|89.75%
|695
|26.2
|39.95 °C
|0.988
|11.990V
|4.995V
|3.356V
|5.018V
|200.25
|44.73 °C
|115.1V
|5
|14.558A
|5.020A
|4.923A
|1.800A
|224.73
|89.96%
|735
|23.5
|40.93 °C
|0.989
|11.970V
|4.975V
|3.351V
|4.997V
|249.81
|46.53 °C
|115.1V
|6
|17.567A
|6.052A
|5.914A
|2.007A
|269.69
|89.79%
|865
|28.5
|41.71 °C
|0.989
|11.949V
|4.957V
|3.347V
|4.977V
|300.35
|48.17 °C
|115.1V
|7
|20.586A
|7.088A
|6.911A
|2.215A
|314.63
|89.43%
|960
|31.1
|42.54 °C
|0.988
|11.929V
|4.936V
|3.341V
|4.957V
|351.83
|50.13 °C
|115.1V
|8
|23.634A
|8.147A
|7.914A
|2.428A
|359.70
|88.92%
|1060
|32.4
|43.24 °C
|0.988
|11.903V
|4.912V
|3.335V
|4.933V
|404.51
|51.86 °C
|115.1V
|9
|27.100A
|8.677A
|8.443A
|2.437A
|404.70
|88.41%
|1165
|35.0
|44.50 °C
|0.987
|11.886V
|4.899V
|3.327V
|4.920V
|457.78
|54.71 °C
|115.1V
|10
|30.533A
|9.208A
|8.963A
|2.545A
|449.52
|87.83%
|1240
|37.4
|45.33 °C
|0.985
|11.867V
|4.888V
|3.313V
|4.905V
|511.81
|57.47 °C
|115.1V
|11
|34.371A
|9.224A
|9.013A
|2.549A
|494.45
|87.13%
|1335
|39.5
|46.38 °C
|0.983
|11.849V
|4.880V
|3.295V
|4.895V
|567.51
|60.39 °C
|115.1V
|CL1
|0.099A
|14.021A
|14.004A
|0.000A
|117.77
|83.83%
|1100
|32.6
|44.19 °C
|0.987
|12.000V
|4.928V
|3.391V
|5.041V
|140.49
|54.48 °C
|115.1V
|CL2
|37.476A
|1.003A
|1.003A
|1.001A
|458.48
|88.62%
|1210
|36.5
|45.42 °C
|0.985
|11.880V
|4.956V
|3.291V
|4.988V
|517.37
|57.78 °C
|115.1V
Load regulation at +12V and 3.3V is satisfactory, while on the 5V and 5VSB rails it's average. When it comes to noise output, the HGX performs well since the fan spins slowly in most tests. Even in the worst-case overload test, noise doesn't exceed 40 dB(A). FSP arms this unit with a relaxed fan profile, so under normal conditions you won't hear the fan unless you're right on top of it.
Despite taxing conditions inside of our hot-box, the PSU satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements in all three tests (20%, 50% and full load); it truly deserves its Gold rating.
Yeah, they have to work underwater in order to camouflage themselves from Corsair's (PSUs) who dominate the water's surface!! :p
Or to pass through the Seasonic wall !!:lol:
ONTOPIC: Decent PSU from FSP, but only just decent!!
It also concerns me a bit that the 5V rail voltage goes to 4.79V in your second transient response test at 50% load. This is all around also a bit disappointing, but it's not a very realistic transient load (unlike 12V which happens always while gaming), but I like the Japanese capacitors, the load regulation is fine, the crossload graphs all show good results; sometimes a lot of units screw up on those. It's nice to be able to see those different load patterns, something other reviewers should try to adopt. Ripple was very nice.
G2 is love, G2 is life. (G2 550W, about...eight of them....)
'Entry level' usually implies smaller feature set. In this instance the feature set of each of the models is the same other than the power output. Current generation computers need less power due to greater efficiency inherent in more recent designs of components.
I would like other testing sites to start adopting these tests, like Jonnyguru. I wonder how many units that normally pass stuff would fail.
Another funny thing is FSP just wrote a blog about the importance of transient response. :P
But also, a 3.3V transient response just doesn't happen in 2016, probably never will. A 5V one is also less common.
ATX loading specs state a 9A transient on 12V (and 5V might have been there). Considering most modern PSUs are 12V only and then DC-DC for 3.3 and 5V, 12V transients are going to end up affecting the 5v and 3.3V lines too.