FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Hydro X 450's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 36.7mV 9.2mV 7.8mV 13.2mV Pass 20% Load 31.3mV 8.9mV 7.9mV 16.1mV Pass 30% Load 26.9mV 11.5mV 8.9mV 18.5mV Pass 40% Load 30.6mV 11.1mV 9.0mV 19.3mV Pass 50% Load 33.1mV 11.4mV 8.7mV 20.5mV Pass 60% Load 34.5mV 12.8mV 9.3mV 23.5mV Pass 70% Load 32.6mV 14.8mV 9.3mV 23.6mV Pass 80% Load 36.0mV 15.9mV 10.0mV 26.9mV Pass 90% Load 38.6mV 15.5mV 11.1mV 28.9mV Pass 100% Load 44.0mV 17.8mV 11.9mV 29.1mV Pass 110% Load 47.0mV 18.4mV 12.1mV 30.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 35.4mV 13.0mV 10.1mV 12.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 38.5mV 15.5mV 10.7mV 20.2mV Pass

Ripple suppression is satisfactory on the +12V rail and good on the minor rails (5V and 3.3V). At 5VSB, ripple is a little higher compared to the other rails. But it's still much lower than the corresponding limit. Moreover, this rail just isn't that important. As long as its ripple doesn't exceed 50mV, you have nothing to worry about.

In general, the HGX450 demonstrates good ripple performance. And thanks to its Japanese electrolytic caps, this performance should remain at the same levels on the long run. PSUs with lower-quality caps, even if they offer high performance initially, age more quickly, causing performance to take a hit over time.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2