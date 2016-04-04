FSP Hydro X 450 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Hydro X 450's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|36.7mV
|9.2mV
|7.8mV
|13.2mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|31.3mV
|8.9mV
|7.9mV
|16.1mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|26.9mV
|11.5mV
|8.9mV
|18.5mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|30.6mV
|11.1mV
|9.0mV
|19.3mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|33.1mV
|11.4mV
|8.7mV
|20.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|34.5mV
|12.8mV
|9.3mV
|23.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|32.6mV
|14.8mV
|9.3mV
|23.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|36.0mV
|15.9mV
|10.0mV
|26.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|38.6mV
|15.5mV
|11.1mV
|28.9mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|44.0mV
|17.8mV
|11.9mV
|29.1mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|47.0mV
|18.4mV
|12.1mV
|30.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|35.4mV
|13.0mV
|10.1mV
|12.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|38.5mV
|15.5mV
|10.7mV
|20.2mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is satisfactory on the +12V rail and good on the minor rails (5V and 3.3V). At 5VSB, ripple is a little higher compared to the other rails. But it's still much lower than the corresponding limit. Moreover, this rail just isn't that important. As long as its ripple doesn't exceed 50mV, you have nothing to worry about.
In general, the HGX450 demonstrates good ripple performance. And thanks to its Japanese electrolytic caps, this performance should remain at the same levels on the long run. PSUs with lower-quality caps, even if they offer high performance initially, age more quickly, causing performance to take a hit over time.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Yeah, they have to work underwater in order to camouflage themselves from Corsair's (PSUs) who dominate the water's surface!! :p
Or to pass through the Seasonic wall !!:lol:
ONTOPIC: Decent PSU from FSP, but only just decent!!
It also concerns me a bit that the 5V rail voltage goes to 4.79V in your second transient response test at 50% load. This is all around also a bit disappointing, but it's not a very realistic transient load (unlike 12V which happens always while gaming), but I like the Japanese capacitors, the load regulation is fine, the crossload graphs all show good results; sometimes a lot of units screw up on those. It's nice to be able to see those different load patterns, something other reviewers should try to adopt. Ripple was very nice.
G2 is love, G2 is life. (G2 550W, about...eight of them....)
'Entry level' usually implies smaller feature set. In this instance the feature set of each of the models is the same other than the power output. Current generation computers need less power due to greater efficiency inherent in more recent designs of components.
I would like other testing sites to start adopting these tests, like Jonnyguru. I wonder how many units that normally pass stuff would fail.
Another funny thing is FSP just wrote a blog about the importance of transient response. :P
But also, a 3.3V transient response just doesn't happen in 2016, probably never will. A 5V one is also less common.
ATX loading specs state a 9A transient on 12V (and 5V might have been there). Considering most modern PSUs are 12V only and then DC-DC for 3.3 and 5V, 12V transients are going to end up affecting the 5v and 3.3V lines too.