Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)

DiRT 2 gives us another example of an app that behaves differently with anti-aliasing on and off. With the feature disabled, we can comfortably play this racing game up through 2560x1600 on all of these cards, for the most part. The GeForce GTX 460 1 GB and 768 MB trail the GeForce GTX 470 at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, and are only bested by AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 at 2560x1600. Most notable here is that both cards beat the GeForce GTX 465 flat-out.

Turn on anti-aliasing, though, and the two new Nvidia cards fall in between AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 and 5830. Additionally, the GeForce GTX 465 is able to pass the 768 MB card, though the 1 GB GeForce GTX 460 still ends up on top.

See where the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB falls off at 2560x1600? Again, the board is coming up short with its frame buffer. What is actually a playable setting on the 1 GB card turns into something else entirely at 768 MB.

