Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

We see two stories told in Aliens vs. Predator: one without AA, and the other with.

With anti-aliasing turned off, these cards are fairly playable at 1680x1050, less-so at 1920x1200, and too slow to play at 2560x1600—you’d really want to dial down the settings to achieve the highest resolutions in this game. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 470 and AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 are on-par. The Radeon HD 5830 and GeForce GTX 465 are fairly close too, while the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB is right on the 465’s heels. In general, you give up very little performance stepping down to the 768 MB model versus the 1 GB card.

With AA dialed up, even 1680x1050 becomes a challenge. But it’s still worth observing that the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB is faster than the GeForce GTX 465, along with the Radeon HD 5830, which falls off very fast under the load of anti-aliasing.

151 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sabot00 12 July 2010 11:28
    Finally, the price wars from the 4000/GTX 200 ages are back!
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:29
    At last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:33
    Oops!Sorry for the double post.
  • thedreadfather 12 July 2010 11:36
    Tamz_mscAt last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?Did you even read the whole article?
    Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI"
    "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."

    Great review as always, Chris.
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:38
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.
    Much thanks, sir!
  • thejerk 12 July 2010 11:39
    Nice review, Chris. Best I've read here in a while.
  • guid_aaa000001 12 July 2010 11:39
    I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".

    Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:43
    guid_aaa000001I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    We, as in Tom's Hardware ;-)
  • lashton 12 July 2010 11:43
    the 5830 i think is a better card, hell you can get a 5770 super-clock it and thats the same speed as a GTX460 for a fraction of the price!
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:45
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.Might have overlooked that line, but I'm wondering how the 460 would perform when overclocked.
