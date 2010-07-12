Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

We see two stories told in Aliens vs. Predator: one without AA, and the other with.

With anti-aliasing turned off, these cards are fairly playable at 1680x1050, less-so at 1920x1200, and too slow to play at 2560x1600—you’d really want to dial down the settings to achieve the highest resolutions in this game. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 470 and AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 are on-par. The Radeon HD 5830 and GeForce GTX 465 are fairly close too, while the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB is right on the 465’s heels. In general, you give up very little performance stepping down to the 768 MB model versus the 1 GB card.

With AA dialed up, even 1680x1050 becomes a challenge. But it’s still worth observing that the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB is faster than the GeForce GTX 465, along with the Radeon HD 5830, which falls off very fast under the load of anti-aliasing.