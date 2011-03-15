Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Anti-Aliasing Benchmarks

Does the GeForce GTX 550 Ti’s wider memory interface allow superior AA performance compared to its competition? Let’s find out, first with Aliens vs. Predator:

It's a little surprising that the bulk of the performance hit is taken when 2xAA is enabled, and 4xAA is only slightly harder on the hardware. Now, let's look at Just Cause 2:

A expected, the new card does show an advantage over the Radeon HD 5770 with AA enabled. But it should be pointed out that the 128-bit GeForce GTS 450 also fares well in this arena relative to the Radeon, indicating that Nvidia's architecture may be to blame. With this in mind we have to wonder if the GeForce GTX 550 Ti's mixed density memory interface is performing optimally.

Regardless, In a game like Aliens vs. Predator we think AA might necessitate the lowering of some detail in order to accommodate the drop in frame rates. The associated performance hit is far less notable in Just Cause 2, however.