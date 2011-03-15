Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Anti-Aliasing Benchmarks
Does the GeForce GTX 550 Ti’s wider memory interface allow superior AA performance compared to its competition? Let’s find out, first with Aliens vs. Predator:
It's a little surprising that the bulk of the performance hit is taken when 2xAA is enabled, and 4xAA is only slightly harder on the hardware. Now, let's look at Just Cause 2:
A expected, the new card does show an advantage over the Radeon HD 5770 with AA enabled. But it should be pointed out that the 128-bit GeForce GTS 450 also fares well in this arena relative to the Radeon, indicating that Nvidia's architecture may be to blame. With this in mind we have to wonder if the GeForce GTX 550 Ti's mixed density memory interface is performing optimally.
Regardless, In a game like Aliens vs. Predator we think AA might necessitate the lowering of some detail in order to accommodate the drop in frame rates. The associated performance hit is far less notable in Just Cause 2, however.
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.