Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We're comparing the GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core to the similarly-priced competition, including AMD's Radeon HD 6950 1 GB, 6950 2 GB, and 6970, as well as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 Ti and GTX 570.
Again, Nvidia didn't sample a reference board design for testing, so we dropped the clocks on Zotac's model to match the specs Nvidia provided to us.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core 1280 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 570 1280 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 6950 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6950 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6970 2 GB GDDR5
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Renderer
|OpenGL
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 285.88 Beta
|AMD Catalyst 11.11
|Games
|Battlefield 3
|Version 1.0.0.0, Operation Swordbreaker, Fraps Run
|Batman: Arkham City
|Version 1.0.0.0, Built-In Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|Version 1.0.0.1, Built-In Benchmark
|DiRT 3
|Version 1.2.0.0, Built-In Benchmark
|Aliens Vs. Predator
|Version 1.0.0.0, DirectX 11 Benchmark
Since I got the card, with a game, for $249, I'm very happy. An hour of MW3 or SC2 at max settings shows a max temp of 53C.
Because none of these cards are fast enough to run on Ultra unless you're going to drop resolution, and nobody buys this class of card to run below 1080p.
We try to make our benchmark settings realistic, not theoretical.
I play my BF3 on Ultra settings and 1080p with the 6950 2GB. Ans this is not "theoretical". So if the framerate its 10fps everybody should know.