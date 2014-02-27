Trending

Passively Cooling Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti...With An AMD Sink

By

We couldn't resist going where no man had before (or where no board partner could in time for Nvidia's launch): building a passively-cooled GeForce GTX 750 Ti. In the end, it took a bit of customization, since there aren't any compatible coolers yet.

Overview Of The Finished Product

The installation dimensions of our little experiment don't match those of Sapphire's Radeon HD 7750 Ultimate card, although the cooler is the same size. Why? Because the GPU isn't in the same place on the physical board. So, we took our own measurements matching the distances in the diagram above.

Technical Data
FoundationReference GeForce GTX 750 Ti
DimensionsLength L = 190 mmHeight H = 134 mm Depth D1 = 38 mmDepth D2 = 14 mm
Weight425 g
Pros+ Silent+ Fast+ Affordable
Cons- You have to cut your own mounting holes- There's only one cooler with 43 mm spacing for AMD cards- Very tall- Very deep (it could run into your CPU's sink)

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 0217422356 27 February 2014 10:26
    The temperature is alittle too high
    Reply
  • rmpumper 27 February 2014 10:34
    Passive cooling is irrelevant these days when fans are whisper silent (mostly).
    Reply
  • s3anister 27 February 2014 10:55
    Excellent article; very unique take on what seems to be another future possibility for 750 Ti in the retail channel. I would have however, loved to see some thermals for the passively cooled card in a case like Fractal's Define R4 or Nanoxia's Deep Silence.
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 27 February 2014 11:06
    Can a gaming/htpc video card get any better than this? AMD, please respond.
    Reply
  • Cons29 27 February 2014 11:11
    i'm not comfortable with these temps, a low speed fan should be enough to lower it while still keeping the noise down
    Reply
  • merikafyeah 27 February 2014 11:12
    That looks ridiculous...ly awesome!
    Reply
  • FormatC 27 February 2014 11:15
    The temperature target of 80°C was set by Nvidia for Kepler too - all reference boards were designed to handle this w/o problems.
    Reply
  • emad_ramlawi 27 February 2014 11:28
    interesting, i reckon it would been a perfect match for the GTX 750, i dont know why people overlook it, its only a tad slower than GTX 750 Ti
    Reply
  • Blazer1985 27 February 2014 12:19
    False! The resistance generated the heat you had to dissipate, it was all but futile! :-D Sorry, nerd joke :-D
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 27 February 2014 12:23
    very interesting little project. i read from reviews and comments how this gpu might be suitable for passive cooling. this may be the most powerful passively cooled card i've seen so far.
    Reply