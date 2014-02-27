Passively Cooling Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti...With An AMD Sink

Overview Of The Finished Product
The installation dimensions of our little experiment don't match those of Sapphire's Radeon HD 7750 Ultimate card, although the cooler is the same size. Why? Because the GPU isn't in the same place on the physical board. So, we took our own measurements matching the distances in the diagram above.
|Technical Data
|Foundation
|Reference GeForce GTX 750 Ti
|Dimensions
|Length L = 190 mmHeight H = 134 mm Depth D1 = 38 mmDepth D2 = 14 mm
|Weight
|425 g
|Pros
|+ Silent+ Fast+ Affordable
|Cons
|- You have to cut your own mounting holes- There's only one cooler with 43 mm spacing for AMD cards- Very tall- Very deep (it could run into your CPU's sink)