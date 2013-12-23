SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Results: Metro: Last Light, High Details
Scaling was a little weak at Metro's medium-quality settings. However, more demanding detail levels give two GeForce GTX 780s an opportunity to stand out. The third 760 doesn't do much good in this title, though a pair of the GK104-based boards is nearly twice as fast as one.
Unfortunately, even two GeForce GTX 760s can't keep Metro above 20 FPS at 5760x1080 and our high-quality settings. Adding a third card made the frame rates even more inconsistent, so we need to drop the tessellation level to help any combination of 760s pass this test.
The GeForce GTX 780 similarly cannot maintain 20 FPS at these settings, but at two cards appear somewhat playable. If you insist on cranking the details up in Metro and want to play in Surround mode you'll probably want to choose 4800x900. You could also probably dial down SSAA to get back into the realm of playability.
Yes, but the problem is that it's hard to find six cards laying around (three of each), and we quit buying 2GB cards for 3-way SLI a couple years back when they started running out of memory at 2560x1600. It got worse in Surround mode.
weird sh!t sometimes happens with multi-card setups. i have owned both crossfire and sli in the last couple years, and now i'm dead set on single card is the only way to go, only takes one game not to work properly to ruin your day. Multi card for me, is only for when the best card available isn't powerful enough for you, or maybe second best card as the best is often overpriced ridiculously.
