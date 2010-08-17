On The Bench: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage, World In Conflict

3DMark Vantage shows us a 12% performance advantage in favor of the Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13I Super Overclock, compared to the reference GeForce GTX 470 card. This lines up exactly with Gigabyte's performance claims for the product.

World in Conflict is a CPU-limited game, and the Gigabyte card’s factory overclock does little to increase performance, although there is a slight difference.