Apple iPhone 4S, Part 2: Battery, Camera, And Display Quality

Display Performance, Examined: The Benchmarks

The specifications for the screen used in the iPhone 4 and 4S include:

LED-backlit IPS TFT LCD Retina display

640×960 resolution at 326 ppi (0.61 Megapixels)

800:1 contrast ratio (typical)

500 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)

Judging by the specifications alone, the Retina display employed by the iPhone 4S is no different than its predecessor. However, that's not exactly what our testing uncovers. Based on our benchmarks, the 4S features a brighter display, better contrast ratio, and improved color temperature. If you need help understanding the results of our measurements, have a look at page seven of Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1: A Second-Gen Android Tablet.

The difference in color temperature is particularly noticeable in a side-by-side comparison. The iPhone 4 is a little warmer at 7200 K.