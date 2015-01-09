Kingston HyperX Predator DDR4-3000 16-GB Kit Review

While we continue to use the best-of-the-best in our overclocking analysis, buyers looking for value in the DDR4-3000 market will be far happier with Kingston’s lower-priced HyperX Predator HX430C15PB2K4/16.

Enthusiast-Class DDR4 At The Same Speed And A Lower Price?

I’ve been using a single kit of DDR4-3000 to test the memory overclocking capabilities of various motherboards since Intel first launched its X99 platform. But is it time for a change? On one hand, getting more performance from lower-cost parts is part of the fun of overclocking. On the other, some enthusiasts are willing to lay down fat stacks of cash just to claim title to the world’s fastest personal computer. There are even power users jockeying for lower rungs on that ladder just to beat all of their friends.

From a reviewer’s perspective, Kingston’s HyperX Predator needs to be either faster than the part it replaces or just as fast, but cheaper, in order to justify its role as a replacement on my motherboard test bench. While faster is nice, I’m always anxious to find better value in less expensive parts that deliver comparable levels of performance, too.

Rated Specifications

Though it has the same data rate and capacity, Kingston’s part number HX430C15PB2K4/16 does face a small obstacle in its potential role as my top overclocking choice: its its XMP-3000 rating starts with 15-16-16-39 timings. The stuff I’m already using is rated at XMP-3000 15-15-15-35.

A second XMP value could make it optimal for comparing alternative DDR4-2666, however, and that same DDR4-2666 CAS 14 value is particularly useful on motherboards unable to operate at DDR4-3000. That includes most of the boards we’ve tested to date. Still, we hold out hope that future firmware development paves the way for higher stable data rates.