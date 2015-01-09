Kingston HyperX Predator DDR4-3000 16-GB Kit Review

Enthusiast-Class DDR4 At The Same Speed And A Lower Price?
I’ve been using a single kit of DDR4-3000 to test the memory overclocking capabilities of various motherboards since Intel first launched its X99 platform. But is it time for a change? On one hand, getting more performance from lower-cost parts is part of the fun of overclocking. On the other, some enthusiasts are willing to lay down fat stacks of cash just to claim title to the world’s fastest personal computer. There are even power users jockeying for lower rungs on that ladder just to beat all of their friends.
From a reviewer’s perspective, Kingston’s HyperX Predator needs to be either faster than the part it replaces or just as fast, but cheaper, in order to justify its role as a replacement on my motherboard test bench. While faster is nice, I’m always anxious to find better value in less expensive parts that deliver comparable levels of performance, too.
Rated Specifications
Though it has the same data rate and capacity, Kingston’s part number HX430C15PB2K4/16 does face a small obstacle in its potential role as my top overclocking choice: its its XMP-3000 rating starts with 15-16-16-39 timings. The stuff I’m already using is rated at XMP-3000 15-15-15-35.
A second XMP value could make it optimal for comparing alternative DDR4-2666, however, and that same DDR4-2666 CAS 14 value is particularly useful on motherboards unable to operate at DDR4-3000. That includes most of the boards we’ve tested to date. Still, we hold out hope that future firmware development paves the way for higher stable data rates.
Is there a way for you to give us any kind of number comparing it to fast DDR3 CL9 ram? I know you can't do apples to apples benchmarking, but some idea of the performance increase, if any. would be more helpful I would think.
Fudge the CPUs then (down-clock if needed), get as similar CPUs as possible, or use two high end CPUs that make the two systems GPU bound hence making the difference in CPUs irrelevant.
I'm beginning to get this feeling that there is no performance improvement between DDR3 and DDR4, and that there might even be a performance decrease in DDR4 when it comes to gaming because of the crappy DDR4 latency. And I think that because of this, sites that receive a DDR4 sample to test are told not to test against DDR3 (or no sample for you!)
Sooner or later, somebody will do this test, and we'll then learn the truth which the ddr4 manufacturers don't want us to know.
Linus already did it. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utWnjA4NzSA
He just disabled come of the cores on an X99 chip and clocked them the same. Not 100% identical, but very (very) close.