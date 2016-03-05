Linksys SE4008 WRT 8-Port Gigabit Switch Review

Installation And Tear-Down

Installation

Linksys WRT SE4008’s Back

The SE4008 WRT is fairly bulky, measuring 246 x 194 x 62 millimeters (W x D x H). This could cause issues if you're trying to install the switch on a space-constrained desk. Then again, if you're stacking the SE4008 WRT anyway, you might not even notice your networking equipment one device taller. The switch's feet have a layer of rubber, which helps the switch's stability regardless of whether a router is placed on top.

The feet play host to four slots you can use to mount the device either vertically or horizontally on the wall. You'll have to acquire the wall anchors or screws though; Linksys doesn't include them. The ports are located in the back of the switch, which could cause confusion if the LEDs are turned off and you're not able to see whether a client is plugged in.

A bundled wall wart supplies 12V/1A of power. It faces sideways, so make sure you have the room on your UPS or surge protector to plug the adapter in.

The SE4008 WRT was designed with a wing of plastic that juts away from the back of the enclosure. It covers the switch port area from above, so this minor feature is a particularly welcome addition on a desk, where liquid can be spilled and dust accumulates.

Linksys WRT SE4008’s Bottom. Note the protruding wing in the lower section of the picture.

Tear-Down

The SE4008 WRT's build quality is fantastic for a device with a plastic case. The chassis is heavy-duty and adds a satisfying amount of weight to the switch. There's little to no observable flexing when pressure is applied to the body. Every piece of the switch fits together flush, and, again, the aesthetics remind us of WRT products of the past. Ventilation is more than adequate thanks to openings on the bottom and sides.

Gaining access to the internals proved difficult, necessitating a Dremel tool. If there is another way to get inside, I was not able to find it.

What holds the SE4008 WRT together, aside from a couple of screws on the bottom, are sets of unreachable tabs that are tough to disengage. Given the difficulty in opening its case, the SE4008 WRT may be cheap enough that warranty repair work is out of the question. A direct replacement is more likely if your unit fails during its first year. Once the main pieces are clipped together at the factory, the plastic shell looks like it's never meant to be opened again.

With a heat sink affixed to the Realtek RTL8370 controller, thermal issues shouldn't be a concern. The sink appeared to do its job adequately during use, as the case only became slightly warm to the touch.