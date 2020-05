Benchmark Results: Synthetic Benchmarks

We saw that most games prefer the Lotus P150HM’s GeForce GTX 485M, yet 3DMark11 prefers the competing AMD solution.

PCMark Vantage has a similarly-small preference for Nvidia graphics.

Driver overhead can have some effect on CPU performance, but Sandra shows minimal difference. The elder Core i7-940XM loses badly.

Sandra's Memory Bandwidth test shows that little, if any, of the new CPU’s performance is attributable to advances in its memory controller.