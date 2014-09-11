NEC E232WMT 23-Inch Touchscreen Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

We’re showing you the same three configurations as on the previous page: Native, sRGB, and calibrated modes.

The factory default Native mode isn’t too bad, but there are hue errors in magenta and yellow. The 20-, 40-, and 60-percent saturation levels are also below their targets. As the measurements move towards the edge of the gamut, accuracy improves. This means the brightest images are more color-accurate than darker ones.

In sRGB mode, things are much better. There is a little over-saturation in blue and hue errors in cyan, but red is much-improved, while magenta is closer as well. Luminance levels are also near-perfect except for 100-percent blue, which is 19 percent too high.

Calibrating User mode produces the best gamut result by far. There is still a hue issue with magenta, but all other colors are close to their targets. Luminance levels are land in a tight pattern with the exception of red and 100-percent blue. These are minor errors, however. Overall, color performance is excellent.

Now we return to the comparison group:

We expect a professional-grade display to break the one Delta E barrier. But a business or gaming monitor should have a maximum average color error between one and two. The E232WMT is well within that range, and it’s right in the middle of the group.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The E232WMT comes pretty close to full coverage of the sRGB gamut with 97.69 percent. The gap comes from a slight hue error in the green primary and a little under-saturation of cyan.