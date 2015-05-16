Nexus 6 Performance With Android 5.1

GPU And Gaming Performance

The 5.1 update brings support for OpenGL ES 3.1 to the Nexus 6, which was missing from the initial 5.0 release. Beyond this, I could not find any other changes that should affect GPU performance.

GPU Benchmarks

Benchmark Nexus 6Android 5.0 Nexus 6Android 5.1 Difference 3DMark: Ice Storm Unlimited Score 23618 21253 -10.01% Graphics 25651 22294 -13.09% Physics 18489 18267 -1.20% Basemark X: Medium Quality Performance 30315 26339 -13.12% Dunes: Offscreen 32.82 fps 28.03 fps -14.61% Dunes: Onscreen 23.65 fps 23.03 fps -2.64% Hangar: Offscreen 44.45 fps 38.98 fps -12.31% Hangar: Onscreen 34.24 fps 31.01 fps -9.43% Basemark X: High Quality Performance 20825 19178 -7.91% Dunes: Offscreen 29.04 fps 26.84 fps -7.59% Dunes: Onscreen 20.56 fps 20.26 fps -1.46% Hangar: Offscreen 25.76 fps 23.65 fps -8.17% Hangar: Onscreen 17.38 fps 16.93 fps -2.59% GFXBench 3.0 Manhattan Offscreen 17.0 fps 18.4 fps 8.89% Manhattan Onscreen 12.0 fps 12.1 fps 0.75% T-Rex Offscreen 37.0 fps 39.1 fps 5.47% T-Rex Onscreen 26.5 fps 27.5 fps 3.88% Alpha Blending Offscreen 10694 MB/s 11344 MB/s 6.08% Alpha Blending Onscreen 9281 MB/s 9755 MB/s 5.10% ALU Offscreen 140.5 fps 141.5 fps 0.75% ALU Onscreen 59.5 fps 59.0 fps -0.06% Driver Overhead Offscreen 25.0 fps 24 fps -3.28% Driver Overhead Onscreen 22.0 fps 19.5 fps -11.01% Fill Offscreen 7334 MTexels/s 7465 MTexels/s 1.79% Fill Onscreen 8474 MTexels/s 8490 MTexels/s 0.19% Render Quality: Standard 2503 mB PSNR 2503 mB PSNR 0.00% Render Quality: High Precision 3633 mB PSNR 3628 mB PSNR -0.14%

The 5.1 update on the Nexus 6 reduces 3DMark and Basemark X performance by up to 15%. Even though these tests primarily stress the GPU, the CPU still plays a supporting role. To understand this better, we logged CPU and GPU frequency while running Basemark X.

As expected, the GPU runs at its max frequency of 600MHz during each test segment regardless of OS version. With the initial Android 5.0 build, the Nexus 6 keeps two cores offline and the other two above the 1497MHz threshold most of the time and at least one core at max frequency fairly often. CPU behavior with the 5.1 update looks very different. No single core runs at max frequency for very long, with cores taking turns jumping from 300MHz to 2649MHz and back down again. There’s also several gaps where all four cores are sitting at 300MHz. Looking at the raw data also shows that only one or two CPU cores are above idle at any given time, so having all four cores online does not provide any performance advantage in this particular benchmark.

Things aren’t all bad, however, as we see small performance improvements in the GFXBench Manhattan, T-Rex, and Alpha Blending tests, indicating that some games will see an uptick in performance.