Nexus 6 Performance With Android 5.1

Does the Android 5.1 update bring performance and battery life improvements to the Nexus 6?

GPU And Gaming Performance

The 5.1 update brings support for OpenGL ES 3.1 to the Nexus 6, which was missing from the initial 5.0 release. Beyond this, I could not find any other changes that should affect GPU performance.

GPU Benchmarks

BenchmarkNexus 6Android 5.0Nexus 6Android 5.1Difference
3DMark: Ice Storm UnlimitedScore2361821253-10.01%
Graphics2565122294-13.09%
Physics1848918267-1.20%
Basemark X: Medium QualityPerformance3031526339-13.12%
Dunes: Offscreen32.82 fps28.03 fps-14.61%
Dunes: Onscreen23.65 fps23.03 fps-2.64%
Hangar: Offscreen44.45 fps38.98 fps-12.31%
Hangar: Onscreen34.24 fps31.01 fps-9.43%
Basemark X: High QualityPerformance2082519178-7.91%
Dunes: Offscreen29.04 fps26.84 fps-7.59%
Dunes: Onscreen20.56 fps20.26 fps-1.46%
Hangar: Offscreen25.76 fps23.65 fps-8.17%
Hangar: Onscreen17.38 fps16.93 fps-2.59%
GFXBench 3.0Manhattan Offscreen17.0 fps18.4 fps8.89%
Manhattan Onscreen12.0 fps12.1 fps0.75%
T-Rex Offscreen37.0 fps39.1 fps5.47%
T-Rex Onscreen26.5 fps27.5 fps3.88%
Alpha Blending Offscreen10694 MB/s11344 MB/s6.08%
Alpha Blending Onscreen9281 MB/s9755 MB/s5.10%
ALU Offscreen140.5 fps141.5 fps0.75%
ALU Onscreen59.5 fps59.0 fps-0.06%
Driver Overhead Offscreen25.0 fps24 fps-3.28%
Driver Overhead Onscreen22.0 fps19.5 fps-11.01%
Fill Offscreen7334 MTexels/s7465 MTexels/s1.79%
Fill Onscreen8474 MTexels/s8490 MTexels/s0.19%
Render Quality: Standard2503 mB PSNR2503 mB PSNR0.00%
Render Quality: High Precision3633 mB PSNR3628 mB PSNR-0.14%

The 5.1 update on the Nexus 6 reduces 3DMark and Basemark X performance by up to 15%. Even though these tests primarily stress the GPU, the CPU still plays a supporting role. To understand this better, we logged CPU and GPU frequency while running Basemark X.

As expected, the GPU runs at its max frequency of 600MHz during each test segment regardless of OS version. With the initial Android 5.0 build, the Nexus 6 keeps two cores offline and the other two above the 1497MHz threshold most of the time and at least one core at max frequency fairly often. CPU behavior with the 5.1 update looks very different. No single core runs at max frequency for very long, with cores taking turns jumping from 300MHz to 2649MHz and back down again. There’s also several gaps where all four cores are sitting at 300MHz. Looking at the raw data also shows that only one or two CPU cores are above idle at any given time, so having all four cores online does not provide any performance advantage in this particular benchmark.

Things aren’t all bad, however, as we see small performance improvements in the GFXBench Manhattan, T-Rex, and Alpha Blending tests, indicating that some games will see an uptick in performance.

