Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

AeroCool VX-R
Supplying the lightest case in today’s comparison, AeroCool adds surprising style and a few interesting features to its low-cost VX-R.
Those features begin with a mesh side-panel insert and bay covers that can help reduce heat buildup, and extend to a front panel that includes a two-speed, three-fan controller.
This editor’s biggest nitpick is the similarity between power and reset buttons. Activity lights help, but touching the “wrong” button is far too easy with this model.
Two holes in the back of the VX-R support 3/8” O.D. cooling lines, while knock-out rings surrounding them open the holes to 1.1” to support larger water cooling lines and grommets. We would have preferred factory-installed grommets, but it’s hard to complain about small omissions on a case that adds more expensive features, such as its fan controller, without a noticeable increase in price.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.