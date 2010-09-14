Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

AeroCool VX-R

Supplying the lightest case in today’s comparison, AeroCool adds surprising style and a few interesting features to its low-cost VX-R.

Those features begin with a mesh side-panel insert and bay covers that can help reduce heat buildup, and extend to a front panel that includes a two-speed, three-fan controller.

This editor’s biggest nitpick is the similarity between power and reset buttons. Activity lights help, but touching the “wrong” button is far too easy with this model.

Two holes in the back of the VX-R support 3/8” O.D. cooling lines, while knock-out rings surrounding them open the holes to 1.1” to support larger water cooling lines and grommets. We would have preferred factory-installed grommets, but it’s hard to complain about small omissions on a case that adds more expensive features, such as its fan controller, without a noticeable increase in price.