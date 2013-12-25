Oppo Find 5 Review: A Phone Of Firsts From A Brand To Watch

Test Setup And Benchmark Methodology

Test System And Comparison Unit Specs

At this juncture, it's worth noting that whilst the Find 5's Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro SoC could certainly claim to be on the metaphorical bleeding edge when it first launched in Q1 2013, two quarters is a very long time in our industry. Unsurprisingly, it has now been surpassed by a number of newer processors.

With this in mind, we've selected our comparison devices to provide an illustration of the Find 5's relative position in the current smartphone market, and to demonstrate the performance differences between some of the key SoCs that have been released in recent times. We start off with the nearly legacy Samsung Galaxy S3 with its dual-core Krait CPU and Adreno 225 GPU, then move onto the Google Nexus 4, which also features a Qualcomm S4 Pro SoC, and then onto the Snapdragon 600-equipped HTC One.

Rounding off our comparison suite are two devices from the current high-end of the spectrum: the Apple iPhone 5s, which includes the company’s own A7 SoC with the class-leading PowerVR G430 graphics core, and the Sony Xperia Z1 which features Qualcomm's newest SoC, the Snapdragon 800.

Device SoC CPU Core GPU Core Memory Display Oppo Find 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ6084 Krait 200 (quad-core) @ 1.5 GHz Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB LPDDR2 5” IPS @ 1920x1080 Apple iPhone 5s Apple A7 ARM v8 (dual-core) @ 1.3 GHz PowerVR G6430 (four-cluster) @ 300 MHz 1 GB DDR3 4” IPS @ 1136x640 HTC One Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 APQ6084T Krait 300 (quad-core) @ 1.7 GHz Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB LPPDR2 4.7” Super LCD3 @ 1920x1080 Google Nexus 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ6084 Krait 200 (quad-core) @ 1.5 GHz Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB LPDDR2 4.7” IPS @ 1280x768 Samsung Galaxy S3 Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960 Krait (dual-core) @ 1.5 GHz Adreno 225 (dual-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB LPDDR2 4.8” SAMOLED @ 1280x702 Sony Xperia Z1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974 Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.2 GHz Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.2 GHz 2 GB DDR3 5” TFT @ 1920x1080

Benchmark Suite and Methodology

All mobile devices are tested in their respective stock configurations using the most recent official firmware (specific details provided below) with the Wi-Fi connected and SIM card removed (after network initialization).

Operating System: Android 4.1.1 Build: X909EN 12.A.10 GLO 010 130719 Kernel: 3.4.0-3284 Browser: Opera 16.0.1212.63780

Our test suite consists of five major sections: CPU, GPU, Web, Display, and Battery. All tests are performed using the most recent version of the relevant benchmarking tool, with the one exception being Web testing on Android devices. Those are run on a static version of the Chromium-based Opera 16 browser to ensure consistent comparisons across the platform.

CPU Benchmarks: AnTuTu v4.1 CF-Bench Pro v1.1 Primate Labs Geekbench v3 Principled Technologies Mobile XPRT v2013 GPU Benchmarks: Futuremark 3DMark v1.2.0.1232 Rightware Basemark GUI Free v1 Rightware Basemark X v1 Epic Games Epic Citadel v1.07 Kishonti GFXBench v2.7.2 Silicon Studios Mobile GPUMark v2 Web Benchmarks: Rightware Browsermark v2.0 JSBench Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0 Impact HTML5 Benchmark Principled Technologies WebXPRT v2013 Display Measurements: Brightness (Minimum and Maximum) Black Level (200 nits) Contrast Ratio (200 nits) Color Temperature (200 nits) Color Gamut Volume (sRGB and AdobeRGB) Battery Tests: Video: MXPlayer Pro/Photos looping the 1080p Sintel trailer (200 nits, muted)

With the groundwork now established, let’s move on to CPU testing and see how the Find 5 fares in computational performance.