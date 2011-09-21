System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 And F1 2010

When we run this game using High details, Nvidia's GeForce boards clearly get the upper-hand.

However, pumping the quality level up to Ultra and flipping on 8x anti-aliasing turns the tables in favor of the Radeon HD 6850s running in CrossFire mode.

In Metro 2033, it’s the GeForce’s turn to take a slight lead over the Radeons.