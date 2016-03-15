Philips 276E6 27-inch Quantum Dot Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The 276E6 comes in a slim carton that's just big enough to hold the panel, base and two large foam blocks. Protection is adequate but if you mail order one and the box looks damaged, inspect the contents before accepting.

The only video cable in our sample's box was VGA, even though the monitor has DVI and HDMI inputs. The external power supply and its cord are white to match the chassis. The base is a nice gold-anodized aluminum, attached with a captive wingnut. In addition to a printed quick-start guide you get a CD with drivers and user manuals in multiple languages.

Product 360

The 276E6 has one of the most aggressive anti-glare layers in recent memory but it doesn't seem to affect image clarity nor does it produce visible grain. It's fairly difficult to wash out the image with reflections so you can place it just about anywhere. The controls are touch sensitive and partially hidden on the underside of the panel's bottom bezel. They respond to a very light touch and while not as intuitive as a joystick, they serve their function well.

You don't see white monitors too often, at least on PC desktops, so the 276E6 instantly stands out. The all-metal base is a nice complement to the package and offers tilt as its only adjustment. It looks minimalist in the photo but is much more solid than you'd think on first inspection. It's better than what's found in most sub-$300 displays.

The side profile is slim at slightly less than two inches. There are no angles in back, just a smooth taper from side to side with subtle scallops molded into the one-piece cover. The only feature to be seen is a Philips logo molded in relief. Unfortunately, the VESA mount is absent. Also missing are speakers and any sort of obvious ventilation. The 276E6 doesn't run hot though.

The inputs face backwards and include one each of HDMI/MHL, DVI and VGA. We were surprised to see DisplayPort omitted but this is after all an FHD screen. You also get a headphone output, which plays signals from the HDMI input. On the far right is a connection for the external power brick.