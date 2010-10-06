Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Huntkey Jumper 450B: Measurements

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:



We anticipated seeing solid efficiency measurements since this is one of our 80 PLUS Bronze units. We were not disappointed. The Huntkey Jumper 450B achieved the best results in almost all of our tests. The PSU hit its efficiency peak of 87% at 230 V and 300 W, managed to stay above 80% all the way down to 50 W, and even managed a respectable 73% efficiency at 25 W. All of this is very good. The overload test showed that the PSU does not have the high margins of other test candidates, switching off at a load of 517 W. Remaining tests on the Jumper 450B revealed no further weaknesses.