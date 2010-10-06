Trending

Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

By ,

Huntkey Jumper 450B: Measurements

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:


We anticipated seeing solid efficiency measurements since this is one of our 80 PLUS Bronze units. We were not disappointed. The Huntkey Jumper 450B achieved the best results in almost all of our tests. The PSU hit its efficiency peak of 87% at 230 V and 300 W, managed to stay above 80% all the way down to 50 W, and even managed a respectable 73% efficiency at 25 W. All of this is very good. The overload test showed that the PSU does not have the high margins of other test candidates, switching off at a load of 517 W. Remaining tests on the Jumper 450B revealed no further weaknesses.

70 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 06 October 2010 13:35
    That was scary seeing the AXP PSU blow up...
  • eddieroolz 06 October 2010 13:39
    I still remember buying my Corsair VX550W for $91CAD just a year and half ago. Amazing how prices have come down for cheap, capable and yet quality PSUs over time.

    Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
  • 06 October 2010 14:44
    Patrick u sure the antec blows the hot air into the case?
    Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
  • jestersage 06 October 2010 15:42
    I wish the Xigmatek was available here. All we have are expensive 750w and 850w versions.
  • jabbrun 06 October 2010 15:43
    How come there's no Silverstone strider 400W...
  • bmadd 06 October 2010 15:49
    Im glad to see that the Antec 380D won. I have bought 5 for family and friends have been solid units to date.
  • youssef 2010 06 October 2010 16:18
    I don't think the Xigmatek PSU can keep the 650W load reliable or else Xigmatek would've rated it to be 650W
  • dragon5677 06 October 2010 16:24
    Antec is awesome as always
  • feeddagoat 06 October 2010 16:45
    Is there no way to measure how stable the power on each rail is? Some PSU's Ive seen are very efficient but their rails drops below recommended power delivery meaning components are starved. Some even fluxuate which can damage components over time. The only other thing I feel is missing is capacitor aging. Is there any way to simulate 2-3 years use? Most PSU's I use in my main machine get handed down to another rig or sold. 2nd hand PSU's could be false economy!

    great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.
  • dEAne 06 October 2010 17:41
    All these keeps me updated.
