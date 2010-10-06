Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Xigmatek NRP-PC402

The 80 PLUS Bronze-certified Xigmatek NRP-PC402 makes a good impression right from the unpacking. Xigmatek includes a power cord, screws, and power ties in a single separate box, and the build quality is solid. Cables are sufficiently long and well-wrapped in sleeves.

In addition to the box you see above (pro tip: periodically blow out your PSU to prevent foliage from growing in the accumulated dirt), the PSU also comes packaged in a cheap little bag. Xigmatek did not skimp on the overall package, though. The NRP-PC402 comes with four Molex connectors, eight SATA connectors, and a 6-pin PCIe connector.

Xigmatek NRP-PC402 AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 24 A 15 A 20 A 20 A 0.3 A 2.5 A Individual Output 3 1 Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 120 W 384 W Total Continuous Output 400 W Peak Output n/a