Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Xigmatek NRP-PC402
The 80 PLUS Bronze-certified Xigmatek NRP-PC402 makes a good impression right from the unpacking. Xigmatek includes a power cord, screws, and power ties in a single separate box, and the build quality is solid. Cables are sufficiently long and well-wrapped in sleeves.
In addition to the box you see above (pro tip: periodically blow out your PSU to prevent foliage from growing in the accumulated dirt), the PSU also comes packaged in a cheap little bag. Xigmatek did not skimp on the overall package, though. The NRP-PC402 comes with four Molex connectors, eight SATA connectors, and a 6-pin PCIe connector.
|Xigmatek NRP-PC402
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|24 A
|15 A
|20 A
|20 A
|0.3 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|3
|1
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|120 W
|384 W
|Total Continuous Output
|400 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.