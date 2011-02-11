Three 1000 W 80 PLUS Gold-Certified Power Supplies Tested

Sparkle GW-EPS1250DA

The Sparkle GW EPS1250DA differs from its competitors in several ways. It is the most expensive, to start, with a price of $300. It's also the most powerful, delivering up to 1250 W. And it has a total of six 12 V rails. The power connector uses the rather unusual C20 connector, facilitating up to 16 A of current, so be sure to not forget your cable when going to a LAN party.

At first glance this all sounds quite reasonable, especially since the build quality and colors are convincing, if not for the fact that the power connector is rather loosely-connected to the PSU housing. Hopefully this is just a bad sample. Sparkle offers a five-year warranty, which is a redeeming point.

The length of the modular cables and number of connectors are more than sufficient, and three floppy connectors might actually almost be too many. The Sparkle GW-EPS1250DA has six 12 V rails, each rated at 20 A. The high number may very well mean that one will have a problem keeping track of the individual cables. Therefore, Sparkle prints color coded labels for the 12 V rails onto the unit.

However, this doesn't guarantee that the user will actually plug cables into the right places on the power supply, especially since all of the modular sockets have the same purple color. Therefore, there is a risk that one or two of the 12 V rails are under heavy load when the others aren't. We could not reach the theoretical maximum of 120 A over the six rails in our tests, since the voltage of the individual 12 V rails was already below the ATX specification limits at 113 A. Obviously, this PSU has no power reserves left.

Sparkle GW-EPS1250DA AC Input 90-264 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) +12 V (#5) +12 V (#6) -12 V +5 Vsb 30 A 30 A 20 A 20 A 20 A 20 A 20 A 20 A 0.6 A 3.0 A Individual Output 7.2 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 170 W 1250 W Total Continuous Output 1250 W Peak Output 1440 W