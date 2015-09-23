QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Single-Client SMB Performance

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

Windows users mostly employ two methods for transferring data to network storage: SMB/CIFS and iSCSI. In this set of tests, we're using SMB 3.0 from a Windows Server 2012 R2 machine to transfer data to a network share. In this case the share is //nas/test; in other words, a shared folder on our test devices. Intel's NASPT tool tests with workload traces and is designed specifically for network storage.

In many of these tests the SSD cache increases performance over the non-cache configuration with the TVS-863+. The system configuration and file system also play a role in these tests. The Netgear with a Xeon processor and BTRFS dominated many of the tests. Both Thecus and Synology support BTRFS now, but QNAP hasn't moved beyond the EXT4 file system. QNAP's pool system is more in line with the type of storage we'd find on large enterprise SAN systems, so we don't think a move to BTRFS makes a lot of sense at this time.