QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

By

Pricing, Warranty & Accessories

We found the QNAP TVS-863+ 8GB and 16GB available from a number of e-tail stores in the U.S. SimplyNAS, a specialty store for NAS storage products, had the lowest prices when we researched this product. The 8GB DRAM model cost $1,399, while the 16GB model was $100 higher, at $1,499. Newegg and Tiger Direct also carry this model.

The TVS-x63 product series includes a standard two-year warranty. QNAP offers optional extended warranty periods that take effect after the original warranty expires. The extended warranties come in one-, two- and three-year increments but must be purchased within the first 60 days of the initial purchase.

The TVS-863+ model under test today already ships with every option, but a few accessories are available. The system comes with a single port 10GbE NIC but QNAP offers a dual 10GbE card that works in the system. The RM-IR002 remote control is also supported (but not included) with this unit for media playback.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • basroil 23 September 2015 07:11
    If it wasn't for the price (expensive, though justifiable) I would snap one up, seems to be a great option for photo/video storage and playback, and if you have a 10gigE network, even photo editing from it is going to feel snappy!
  • CRamseyer 23 September 2015 07:40
    I have a few disk drive reviews coming out soon and the iSCSI performance from this system is actually faster than a local disk.
  • 23 September 2015 07:56
    "iSCSI is an amazing technology that allows users to mount a volume to a host computer and have it control the volume as a local drive. You can even set the computer up to boot from the iSCSI share, just like a SAN."

    A massive over-simplification which is almost up there with "I want to buy an internet for my PC". It's not a technology, it's a protocol which runs over dead-basic Ethernet connectivity. The technology is "Ethernet", not iSCSI.

    You can't boot ALL computers from an iSCSI mounted volume unless you NIC supports it - and most integrated NICs don't.

    The "Con" of only having a single 10GbE interface isn't really a con for this type of device - if you need dual 10GbE then it's more likely to be for path diversity than performance, in which case you'll be wanting multiple switches and you're then into the realms of enterprise requirements, and if that's the case you wouldn't buy one of these in any case.
  • basroil 23 September 2015 08:32
    "It's not a technology, it's a protocol which runs over dead-basic Ethernet connectivity. The technology is "Ethernet", not iSCSI."

    iSCSI is technology, bridging two different protocols, and it doesn't need to be done over ethernet (though most commonly done over ethernet). Sure it's not "network technology" in the sense of low level protocols and physical devices, but it's still just as much a separate technology as TCP/IP, TLS, etc. (i.e. not all technology even has to have the same purpose or independent from others)

    "You can't boot ALL computers from an iSCSI mounted volume unless you NIC supports it - and most integrated NICs don't."
    Pretty sure all newer vPro systems support it, and definitely anything with PRO series NIC from Intel (and of course server grade NICs). Considering this device is 10gigE, I don't think they meant consumer grade computers booting over it!

    As for single 10gigE not being an issue, the only case in which I think people would see it as an issue is in the case of a legacy network still running gigE, in which case two teamed adapters running gigE would certainly still have a benefit. Other than legacy networks, you're right on the ball there.
  • Marko Ravnjak 23 September 2015 08:34
    "With HGST's new He8 drives with 8GB density, users can easily store up to 64GB of data."

    That's not really that much... ;)
  • CRamseyer 23 September 2015 08:48
    The comments really show just how far NAS system have come. You can do so much with them. I wouldn't go as far as to say one size fits all (not even close) but a small inexpensive system like this can easily serve 20 office systems over VDI.

    Dual 10gbE is nice for redundancy in a large network but I'm referring to performance increases against cost. A dual port 10GbE NIC has a very small price premium over a single port 10GbE NIC. QNAP sells both dual and single port 10GbE NICs but only offers the TVS-863+ with a single port.
  • nekromobo 23 September 2015 10:42
    Did you test the cache with 1 or 2 SSD's? Because with only 1 SSD you can only have read accelerated and need 2 SSD's to get read/write benefits.
  • willgart 23 September 2015 11:44
    "With HGST's new He8 drives with 8GB density, users can easily store up to 64GB of data. After RAID 6 overhead, that comes out to about 48GB of usable space with dual disk failure redundancy. "

    pretty small ;-)
    I prefer the other solutions where we talk about TB not GB... ;-)
  • VfiftyV 23 September 2015 13:28
    The 8GB DRAM model cost $1,399, while the 16GB model was $100 higher, at $1,400. Because math.
  • SirGCal 23 September 2015 13:37
    "The TVS-863+ with eight drive bays is a little too large for most home theater installations"

    WHAT? I currently have two 8-drive setups running RAID 6. A 12TB and a 24TB setup (2G and 4G drives respectively). And I'm almost full (89%). I have a large movie collection (all legal and no, you can't get any... ;-) and I also use about 8TB of that for (fake) work data storage. So I'm up to 28TB of movie and music storage that is just about full. I'd happily retire them for a single 48TB solution.

    Although building them myself is far cheaper, it's not as small. This is the first unit I'd actually consider buying that I've seen thus far. I'd for sure be excited to test it and see if it'll do everything else I need also (seems like it should).
