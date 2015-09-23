QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Pricing, Warranty & Accessories

We found the QNAP TVS-863+ 8GB and 16GB available from a number of e-tail stores in the U.S. SimplyNAS, a specialty store for NAS storage products, had the lowest prices when we researched this product. The 8GB DRAM model cost $1,399, while the 16GB model was $100 higher, at $1,499. Newegg and Tiger Direct also carry this model.

The TVS-x63 product series includes a standard two-year warranty. QNAP offers optional extended warranty periods that take effect after the original warranty expires. The extended warranties come in one-, two- and three-year increments but must be purchased within the first 60 days of the initial purchase.

The TVS-863+ model under test today already ships with every option, but a few accessories are available. The system comes with a single port 10GbE NIC but QNAP offers a dual 10GbE card that works in the system. The RM-IR002 remote control is also supported (but not included) with this unit for media playback.