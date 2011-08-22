Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11 Games
Metro 2033
Aliens Vs. Predator
Interim Assessment:
Metro 2033 is in its own category here, as AMD's most recent driver package seems to hurt performance. We think this is a bug, so we're using older drivers in this one game in order to generate fair results.
Neither Nvidia nor AMD manage to avoid micro-stuttering in multi-GPU mode. Only the three-way CrossFire setup is more or less OK.
AvP lets the AMD cards shine as far as frame rates go. However, we're also setting new records in the micro-stuttering department. It takes a three-way or four-way CrossFire setup to approach the quality of Nvidia's SLI output.
Obviously, they won't reach frame rates as high as those attained through AFR, but if the frame rate loss is small enough, those modes might still be justifiable if they eliminate micro-stuttering altogether.
I'd be curious if these alternate methods could justify the cost of an additional card through added performance without coming with the drawback of micro-stuttering.