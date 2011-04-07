AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 is very demanding—can these products handle it?

The Radeon HD 5550 is smooth at 1280x720. AMD's Radeon HD 6450 trails behind, but can still manage more than 30 FPS at this resolution. The GeForce GT 220 and Radeon HD 5450 are left behind, while the GeForce GT 430 performs relatively poorly here.