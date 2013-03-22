AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Test Setup And Benchmarks

I don't think we've ever been given so little time to review a graphics card. So, we're focusing on testing where it matters most: the popular 1920x1080 desktop resolution. If you have three screens, expect to spend more on a graphics card better-suited to 5760x1080.

We're including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti as the 7790's most obvious competition. We also have AMD's Radeon HD 7770 and 7850 1 GB, representing the cards surrounding 7790 in AMD's line-up. In addition, the older Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560 should show us how the new card stands up to older technology. And as always, factory-overclocked settings are dialed back to the reference specification.