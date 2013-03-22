AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Test Setup And Benchmarks
I don't think we've ever been given so little time to review a graphics card. So, we're focusing on testing where it matters most: the popular 1920x1080 desktop resolution. If you have three screens, expect to spend more on a graphics card better-suited to 5760x1080.
We're including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti as the 7790's most obvious competition. We also have AMD's Radeon HD 7770 and 7850 1 GB, representing the cards surrounding 7790 in AMD's line-up. In addition, the older Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560 should show us how the new card stands up to older technology. And as always, factory-overclocked settings are dialed back to the reference specification.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz/3.9 GHz Max Turbo, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled.
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 650 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 560 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6870 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7790 1 GB GDDR5
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470-series 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.3 Beta 2Nvidia GeForce 314.21 BetaRadeon HD 7790 Catalyst Beta Driver
|Benchmarks
|Borderlands 2
|v.1.0.28.697606, Custom Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|Crysis 3
|v.1.0.0.1, Custom Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|F1 2012
|v.1.3.3.0, Included Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|Far Cry 3
|v.1.0.0.1, Custom Benchmark, 50-second Fraps run
|Tomb Raider
|v.1.0.722.3, Custom Benchmark, 45-second Fraps run
Its a good time to build mid end systems :)
6870 performance in a 85W envelope is amazing.
Glad to see some competition at entry/budget level card.....
and perhaps they finally realized that they make crappy reference coolers at best and just let Sapphire go ahead and ship to Tom's lol. In all honesty, as an AMD exclusive partner, Sapphire should just go ahead and take over reference cooler design for AMD, they make some awesome stuff
IDK about it at that point. High-res stuff and all that can eat through poor memory bandwidth cards such as this quite easily.
Honestly, if you put on enough high res mods, even my 7970 barely keeps up... still a gorgeous game tho, and you'll enjoy it just fine with a little tweaking and a 7790