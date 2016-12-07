Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

There's a strange image on the front of Rosewill's box that appears to depict a Tokamak. Around back, a table provides the power specifications information and a graphical list shows all available cables and connectors. We would really like to see cable length specs as well.

The 80 PLUS Titanium badge sits in the bottom-left corner next to a five-year-warranty icon. Two lists cover the product's most interesting features and the package contents. Rosewill says that the Tokamak 1500's mean time between failures is 100,000 hours at 25°C and 80% of maximum-capacity load. This is a satisfactory MTBF period.

Contents

Once you remove the box's top cover, you're greeted by a large bag that holds the modular cables. Underneath it, the PSU is protected by packing foam.

The bundle includes a user's manual, a heavy-duty AC cord, and the bag described above. The bag's quality is only average, so treat it with care. Besides the modular cables and AC power cord, Rosewill's packaging also houses a small nylon bag with a set of fixing bolts and several zip ties. We'd at least like to see some Velcro straps in there as well.

Exterior

There are no decals on the Tokamak's sides. This might look weird to some, but it's fine with us. Rosewill went with a more professional approach, so it avoided gaudy stickers.

We're less enthusiastic about the lack of a power switch, though. This is something Enhance likes to do, and we're disappointed that the practice carries over to such a high-end PSU. Really, a power switch should be mandatory regardless of price; it's the only way to totally remove power from the 5VSB circuit. Without it, you have to pull the cord or use a power strip with a switch of its own. Most manufacturers already use power switches. Enhance is the only one that breaks this fine tradition.

The sides look empty without stickers covering them. This also makes it harder to identify the product's model number. Fortunately, that information is provided on the specifications label, affixed to the bottom.

Around back, the modular PCB includes a number of sockets and several LED indicators that start to blink when load on the corresponding rails exceeds 90% of the max-rated capacity. There is also a Power Good LED indicator, which lights up green when everything is in order.

The fan grille is nice. However, it does look restrictive, limiting airflow inside of the Tokamak 1500. We'll use our IR camera to check this.

Cabling

The cables use dark wires and are flat, blocking less airflow when they're routed properly. Unfortunately the main ATX cable is a mess. It's not even particularly functional since its wires aren't held together. At least that's not the case for the other cables.