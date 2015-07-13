Samsung 850 EVO And 850 Pro 2TB SSD Review

Pricing, Warranty And Accessories

Samsung's 850 Pro 2TB (MZ-7KE2T0BW) is accompanied by an MSRP of $999.99, while the 850 EVO 2TB (MZ-75E20B/AM) should sell for $799.99. Both are available in drive-only packages devoid of anything except the SSD itself. You can download Samsung's Data Migration utility for cloning and Magician for diagnosis and administration of RAPID Mode (DRAM cache) at Samsung's support website. The software package is one of the best in the industry and shouldn't be overlooked.

The standard 850 Pro 10-year warranty and 850 EVO five-year warranty apply to the 2TB SSDs. Both guarantees are class-leading compared to competing storage products. Just bear in mind that the coverage is capped by endurance ratings, though this is another area where Samsung leads or is near the top.