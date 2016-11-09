Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The box is exactly the same as the one that houses Seasonic's 650W Prime model. Only the capacity description up front and technical/power specification tables are different.

When you buy such an expensive product, you expect it to be housed in nice packaging. Seasonic's Prime 850 W Titanium won't let you down in this regard.

Contents

The outer sleeving hides glossy black cardboard, which is sturdy enough to protect the PSU inside. Seasonic also uses packing foam, which offers enhanced protection compared to more eco-friendly materials that some other manufacturers favor. A velvet bag gives the PSU one more layer of protection from scratches. It's a nice touch, given the Prime's price tag.

A smaller box contains the modular cables, along with the AC power cord, while a nylon bag stores the user's manual, another leaflet, a Seasonic case badge and sticker, a set of screws, several Velcro straps, and a number of zip ties.

Exterior

Seasonic's finish is very nice, and it thankfully doesn't attract fingerprints. The silver fan grille easily differentiates this model from its competition.

Aside from the power switch up front, you'll also find a push-button that toggles the fan's hybrid operation (or semi-passive mode, if you prefer) on and off.

The sides of Seasonic's SSR-850TD are attention-getting. Meanwhile, you'll find the power specifications label on the bottom of the PSU.

Around back, Seasonic marks the CPU/PCIe, M/B, and Peripheral sockets. You can connect the eight-pin PCIe and EPS cables to any of the corresponding sockets, and even if you use all of the provided cables, there will still be an eight-pin socket left empty. We suspect the company plans to use the same modular panel for its upcoming 1kW Prime Titanium model, at which point it'll probably make use of that connector.

The unit's dimensions are small, given 850W of capacity. As a result, the SSR-850TD enjoys a high power density score. You'll also have less trouble fitting this PSU into compact enclosures.

Cabling

The provided cables use black wires. Except for the main ATX cable, they're all flat in order to block less airflow inside your case. Some enthusiasts don't care for ribbon cables, but we prefer them over rounded ones for clean routing.