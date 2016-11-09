Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The 850W model's hold-up time is lower than Seasonic's Prime 650 W, but it still smokes the competition.

Inrush Current

The inrush current with 115V input is normal. But it's a little higher than expected with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.206A 1.985A 1.974A 0.995A 84.73 92.18% 440 RPM 20.7 dB(A) 38.67°C 0.968 12.130V 5.041V 3.341V 5.005V 91.92 41.04°C 115.1V 2 11.444A 2.970A 2.961A 1.200A 169.61 93.87% 440 RPM 20.7 dB(A) 38.86°C 0.991 12.125V 5.039V 3.340V 4.998V 180.69 41.35°C 115.1V 3 18.043A 3.478A 3.472A 1.400A 254.81 94.12% 440 RPM 20.7 dB(A) 39.48°C 0.996 12.122V 5.036V 3.338V 4.990V 270.73 42.51°C 115.1V 4 24.629A 3.974A 3.954A 1.605A 339.70 93.67% 440 RPM 20.7 dB(A) 40.60°C 0.993 12.120V 5.035V 3.335V 4.982V 362.66 43.86°C 115.1V 5 30.874A 4.969A 4.946A 1.805A 424.62 93.29% 450 RPM 21.0 dB(A) 41.37°C 0.992 12.118V 5.034V 3.334V 4.975V 455.15 44.18°C 115.1V 6 37.126A 5.961A 5.939A 2.009A 509.58 92.71% 530 RPM 23.6 dB(A) 42.15°C 0.994 12.116V 5.032V 3.332V 4.968V 549.66 45.22°C 115.1V 7 43.380A 6.959A 6.931A 2.214A 594.51 92.18% 410 RPM 19.5 dB(A) 43.00°C 0.995 12.112V 5.032V 3.332V 4.960V 644.94 47.34°C 115.1V 8 49.638A 7.949A 7.922A 2.420A 679.48 91.49% 520 RPM 23.4 dB(A) 44.40°C 0.996 12.110V 5.031V 3.331V 4.953V 742.67 48.87°C 115.1V 9 56.324A 8.455A 8.440A 2.420A 764.57 90.76% 620 RPM 27.6 dB(A) 45.44°C 0.997 12.108V 5.029V 3.329V 4.950V 842.42 50.37°C 115.1V 10 62.760A 8.957A 8.927A 3.042A 849.30 90.08% 975 RPM 37.9 dB(A) 46.64°C 0.997 12.103V 5.027V 3.327V 4.927V 942.85 51.93°C 115.1V 11 69.828A 8.965A 8.934A 3.049A 934.33 89.31% 1305 RPM 47.6 dB(A) 46.84°C 0.997 12.096V 5.021V 3.323V 4.917V 1046.21 52.68°C 115.1V CL1 0.098A 12.011A 12.005A 0.004A 102.84 89.58% 440 RPM 20.7 dB(A) 45.28°C 0.980 12.139V 5.082V 3.381V 5.089V 114.80 50.51°C 115.2V CL2 69.946A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 859.43 90.33% 975 RPM 37.9 dB(A) 46.44°C 0.997 12.097V 4.997V 3.300V 4.964V 951.44 52.04°C 115.1V

Load regulation is tight on all major rails, just like Seasonic promises. In addition, the output noise stays low despite the tough conditions we test under. It's only during the overload test, when we push the PSU beyond its official specs, that the noise reaches 48 dB(A).

Under 10% and 20% loads, this PSU easily meets the corresponding 80 PLUS Titanium levels. Although that's not the case with 50% load, we should stress that our tests are more taxing than the 80 PLUS organization's. Finally, under full load and despite the almost 47°C operating environment, Seasonic's SSR-850TD passes the 90% mark. It is also worth mentioning that the 94% efficiency level is met during the 30% load test. This is one of the most efficient PSUs we have evaluated so far.