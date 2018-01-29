Trending

Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 113.917A (137.25%), 12.257V 5V: 33.4A (133.6%), 5.03V 3.3V: 31A (124%), 3.31V 5VSB: 4.1A (136.67%), 4.83V, 74.3mV Ripple
OPP1396.29W (139.63%)
OTP✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

There is no OCP on the +12V rail, since over-power protection shuts the PSU down if needed. But with no load on the other rails, Seasonic's SSR-1000PD Ultra can deliver close to close to 114A on the +12V rail before it shuts down.

Over-current protection at 5V and 3.3V is normal. However, at 5VSB, it's higher than it should be; ripple gets out of control with more than 4A on this rail.

Other safety features are present and operate normally, protecting this PSU well.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Th_Redman 29 January 2018 15:29
    I notice you didn't give it an award rating...what gives, if you present it with such high praise?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 29 January 2018 16:27
    It has an award. It is just not shown, yet :)
    Reply
  • Kennyy Evony 29 January 2018 20:32
    Lets all hope it doesn't kill your motherboard and all components like my SeaSonic did while only operating 1 year under light workloads. No matter how much change they make to PSU I would not trust a brand that would allow catastrophic results in using their products AND not accept responsibility for the loss.
    Reply