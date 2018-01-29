Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 113.917A (137.25%), 12.257V 5V: 33.4A (133.6%), 5.03V 3.3V: 31A (124%), 3.31V 5VSB: 4.1A (136.67%), 4.83V, 74.3mV Ripple OPP 1396.29W (139.63%) OTP ✓ (160°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

There is no OCP on the +12V rail, since over-power protection shuts the PSU down if needed. But with no load on the other rails, Seasonic's SSR-1000PD Ultra can deliver close to close to 114A on the +12V rail before it shuts down.

Over-current protection at 5V and 3.3V is normal. However, at 5VSB, it's higher than it should be; ripple gets out of control with more than 4A on this rail.

Other safety features are present and operate normally, protecting this PSU well.



