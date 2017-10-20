Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
The efficiency sweet spot is between 160W and 410W of load on the +12V rail (while load on the minor rails is lower than 50-60W). In most of its operating range, the SSR-750FX delivers 85-90% efficiency.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Temperatures inside the PSU are quite low, despite the half-load we applied for a 10-minute period. This indicates that Seasonic could make its fan profile less aggressive if it wanted to. But the company's engineers are probably playing it safe in order to offer a 10-year warranty.
In the transient response test
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms
the +3.3 pass.
Thank you and keep it up!
The only thing that is not quite clear to me. What is the criterion for voltage drop in % to get PASS/FAIL in "Advanced Transient Response Tests"?
You declare that:
"In all tests, we measure the voltage drops." The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits. "
For ATX 2.2 we have:
12v - 10%
5v - 5%
3.3v - 5%
5VSB - 5%
However, looking at your reviews, there are often situations where, at <5%, the power supply gets the FAIL mark and vice versa, some at >5% receive PASS
Why is this happening?
Of course for 12v - 5%
Thank you.
