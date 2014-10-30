Sharp PN-K321 32-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review: More 4K!

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Both of the chroma charts below indicate a calibrated display. We want to show you what happens when gamma is set incorrectly.

The best example of what we’re trying to demonstrate is in the red primary. Notice how the levels become progressively more over-saturated until 100 percent, where it’s suddenly under-saturated. How does this translate into real-world use? Reds that don’t quite come up to the maximum saturation level look overblown, lacking detail as subtle shades are crushed into one another. The product is a reduction in depth that experienced users will notice right away.

Here’s what happens when we change nothing but the gamma preset:

The red and blue primaries improve quite a bit. Red’s max saturation level is still a little under, but the other levels are almost perfect. And look at how much better blue’s hue is. Up to 80 percent, the measurements are nearly on-target. Not much changes in the cyan/green/yellow side of the gamut. But magenta’s hue is also better.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Before changing the gamma preset, the color error was an average of 4.25 Delta E. Now it’s a more respectable 3.06. Most of the problem comes from the under-saturated blue primary and magenta secondary. However, the PN-K321’s overall color gamut accuracy is solid.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Thanks to the under-saturation of blue and magenta, sRGB gamut volume comes up a little short of 100 percent. Photographers would likely gravitate to Dell’s UP3214Q for its dual-gamut feature. But for general use, the Sharp works just fine.