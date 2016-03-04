SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

SilverStone's package is small and devoid of fancy graphics. On the front side of the box, there's a photo of the PSU and a large 80 Plus Platinum icon. The company claims that the ST75F-PT is the world's smallest fully modular PSU with this level of efficiency.

On the sides, you'll find the specifications written out, along with a power spec table and a list of available connectors.

More information is provided around back, including two graphs illustrating the efficiency and fan speed curve, along with a picture showing the size difference between the ST75F-PT and a "normal" 750W PSU. To be sure, this is among the smallest ATX PSUs around, making it an ideal choice for enthusiasts with compact cases.

Contents

SilverStone doesn't surround its PSU with packing foam, but instead uses bubble wrap, which doesn't offer the same levels of protection.

The bundle includes several Velcro straps and a small number of zip ties, two sets of fixing bolts for mounting the PSU on the chassis, an AC power cord and two manuals. SilverStone's documentation is thorough, as is the case on all of its power supplies.

Exterior

A yellow ribbon around the PSU lets you know that the fan won't spin until a certain load is applied or a specific temperature is reached. This is surely a useful piece of information. But we'd prefer if there was a way to test fan's operation through a push-button. Better yet, we'd like a switch for enabling/disabling the semi-passive mode.

The fan isn't centered, which looks a little odd. This PSU's design isn't particularly eye-catching otherwise; it's plain and kind of boring. Up front, the power switch is installed right below the AC socket. One of the two sides hosts a large label with the power specifications table. On the other side, you'll find a number of small stickers, one of which documents the hardware revision. SilverStone is one of a few companies that provides this information, and we really appreciate it.

Around back there's a modular panel with a number of sockets. The blue ones are for PCIe cables, while the black eight-pin receptacle accommodates the EPS cable.

We noticed that the 24-pin ATX cable uses two sockets on the modular board, one 24-pin and one four-pin socket. The latter is most likely for the voltage sense wires, which help maintain tight load regulation.

SilverStone's logo is stamped onto the bottom of the enclosure.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, flat and flexible enough to allow for easy routing. Their quality is quite good overall, unless you prefer individually sleeved cables. That's just not going to happen at this price point, though.