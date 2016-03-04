Trending

SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

SilverStone recently expanded its Strider line with three new Platinum-rated units with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. The family's flagship is being tested today, which includes fully modular cabling and compact dimensions.

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

SilverStone's package is small and devoid of fancy graphics. On the front side of the box, there's a photo of the PSU and a large 80 Plus Platinum icon. The company claims that the ST75F-PT is the world's smallest fully modular PSU with this level of efficiency.

On the sides, you'll find the specifications written out, along with a power spec table and a list of available connectors.

More information is provided around back, including two graphs illustrating the efficiency and fan speed curve, along with a picture showing the size difference between the ST75F-PT and a "normal" 750W PSU. To be sure, this is among the smallest ATX PSUs around, making it an ideal choice for enthusiasts with compact cases.

Contents

SilverStone doesn't surround its PSU with packing foam, but instead uses bubble wrap, which doesn't offer the same levels of protection.

The bundle includes several Velcro straps and a small number of zip ties, two sets of fixing bolts for mounting the PSU on the chassis, an AC power cord and two manuals. SilverStone's documentation is thorough, as is the case on all of its power supplies. 

Exterior

A yellow ribbon around the PSU lets you know that the fan won't spin until a certain load is applied or a specific temperature is reached. This is surely a useful piece of information. But we'd prefer if there was a way to test fan's operation through a push-button. Better yet, we'd like a switch for enabling/disabling the semi-passive mode.

The fan isn't centered, which looks a little odd. This PSU's design isn't particularly eye-catching otherwise; it's plain and kind of boring. Up front, the power switch is installed right below the AC socket. One of the two sides hosts a large label with the power specifications table. On the other side, you'll find a number of small stickers, one of which documents the hardware revision. SilverStone is one of a few companies that provides this information, and we really appreciate it.

Around back there's a modular panel with a number of sockets. The blue ones are for PCIe cables, while the black eight-pin receptacle accommodates the EPS cable.

We noticed that the 24-pin ATX cable uses two sockets on the modular board, one 24-pin and one four-pin socket. The latter is most likely for the voltage sense wires, which help maintain tight load regulation.

SilverStone's logo is stamped onto the bottom of the enclosure.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, flat and flexible enough to allow for easy routing. Their quality is quite good overall, unless you prefer individually sleeved cables. That's just not going to happen at this price point, though.

  • babernet_1 04 March 2016 20:56
    Interesting, but I can't wait for a review on the 800W Titanium Silverstone!

    Again, you gave no price for your cost analysis.
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 06:04
    the price is listed below every page. You have to disable add blocker in order to see it.
    For the record it is 145 bucks.

    Now that I finished the Platinum review I will deal with the Titanium also. I am sorry for the delay but besides a very heavy schedule I need lots of time to fully evaluate each PSU.
  • babernet_1 05 March 2016 07:04
    Ah, thank you. I disabled adblock for Toms and see it now. I am really seriously considering the titanium 800W supply. Hope it is good!
  • Jack_565 05 March 2016 08:03
    I'm also considering buying the 800W Titanium version, it'd be awesome if you could do a review on one.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 23:20
    will ask from SilverStone to provide me one, however my schedule is really heavy lately and the sample pile is growing huger day by day :(
