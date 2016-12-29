Trending

SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

The highest-end member of SilverStone's Strider Platinum line is the ST1200-PT, and we're ready to give it an exhaustive evaluation. It achieves a high power density score thanks to compact dimensions, and there's that 1200W capacity. But is this enough?

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.  

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: - 5V: 33.35A (133.4%) 3.3V: 36.72A (166.9%) 5VSB: 4.7A (188%), 55.18mV ripple
OPP1399.31W (116.6%)
OTPYes (>46°C ambient w/ full load)
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKNot accurate
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP on the minor rails is configured at the usual high levels. We measured over 50mV of ripple with 4.7A load on the 5VSB rail, so the OCP should definitely be set lower.

The OPP is set reasonably at 116.6%, while over-temperature protection kicks in at >46°C ambient as the PSU delivers full load. It didn't shut down immediately, though. Rather, the ST1200-PT turned off once we removed the load.

There is SCP on all rails, along with surge and inrush current protection. Lastly, the power-good signal isn't accurate since it lasts longer than the PSU's hold-up time.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • powernod 29 December 2016 14:30
    Wow!! Extremely impressed with Aris's more thorough "Advanced Transient Tests" !!
    Great to see a reviewer who never stops evolving his work!!
    Amazing work Aris !!!
    Reply
  • Metteec 29 December 2016 15:22
    Nice review, Aris. $233 is a lot to spend on a PSU. You can get a Corsair HX1200i for $210 after mail in rebate, which is a well-regarded PSU with a 7-year warranty.
    Reply
  • jeffunit 30 December 2016 01:55
    "...and as you can see, the glossy silver surface makes taking pictures difficult."

    It sure does, because the pictures have the exterior looking like matte black.
    Reply