SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.
Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 33.35A (133.4%) 3.3V: 36.72A (166.9%) 5VSB: 4.7A (188%), 55.18mV ripple
|OPP
|1399.31W (116.6%)
|OTP
|Yes (>46°C ambient w/ full load)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Not accurate
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
OCP on the minor rails is configured at the usual high levels. We measured over 50mV of ripple with 4.7A load on the 5VSB rail, so the OCP should definitely be set lower.
The OPP is set reasonably at 116.6%, while over-temperature protection kicks in at >46°C ambient as the PSU delivers full load. It didn't shut down immediately, though. Rather, the ST1200-PT turned off once we removed the load.
There is SCP on all rails, along with surge and inrush current protection. Lastly, the power-good signal isn't accurate since it lasts longer than the PSU's hold-up time.
Great to see a reviewer who never stops evolving his work!!
Amazing work Aris !!!
It sure does, because the pictures have the exterior looking like matte black.