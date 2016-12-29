SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 33.35A (133.4%) 3.3V: 36.72A (166.9%) 5VSB: 4.7A (188%), 55.18mV ripple OPP 1399.31W (116.6%) OTP Yes (>46°C ambient w/ full load) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Not accurate NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP on the minor rails is configured at the usual high levels. We measured over 50mV of ripple with 4.7A load on the 5VSB rail, so the OCP should definitely be set lower.

The OPP is set reasonably at 116.6%, while over-temperature protection kicks in at >46°C ambient as the PSU delivers full load. It didn't shut down immediately, though. Rather, the ST1200-PT turned off once we removed the load.

There is SCP on all rails, along with surge and inrush current protection. Lastly, the power-good signal isn't accurate since it lasts longer than the PSU's hold-up time.