SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 28°C (82.4°F) to 30°C (86°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The sweet efficiency spot is between 320W and 630W, with the minor rails staying below a combined 55W load. If you want notably higher efficiency in this capacity category, consider investing in a pricier Titanium-class unit.

Ripple Charts - Normal Temperature

As you can see, between 28-30°C ambient the PSU's ripple suppression is fine. The problems start with increased ambient temperatures though, so we decided to run an extra set of these tests to show how the PSU behaves in a 10°C-warmer environment.

Ripple Charts - Increased Temperature

During these tests, the ambient inside our hotbox was between at 35°C (82.4°F) to 40°C (86°F).

As you can see, the +12V and 3.3V rails are most affected by the temperature change (the latter rail isn't able to keep its ripple suppression in-spec under higher load levels). A high-end PSU normally wouldn't be affected by increased ambient temperatures, and in this case we're even under the 40°C max operating limit for continuous full-power delivery.

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Thanks to a strong fan and aggressive fan profile, temperatures inside the PSU remain low, even under stressful conditions. The consequence is a lot of noise, though.