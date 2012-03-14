Four ATX Cases For High-Capacity Water Cooling, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, Six Cores O/C to 4.80 GHz (48 x 100 MHz) at 1.45 V Core CPU Cooler Swiftech H20-320 Edge HD Liquid Cooling Kit Motherboard Asus P9X79 WS: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0603 (11-11-2011) O/C at 100 MHz BCLK RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults Graphics 2 x Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI Hard Drives Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 295.73 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.3.1020

While our Core i7-3960X heats up the radiator, a pair of GeForce GTX 580 graphics cards heat up the inside of our case. Maximum graphics fan speed make thermal and temperature testing consistent at full load, while automatic graphics fan mode and a long idle period brought down temperatures and fan speed for our idle noise tests.

Almost amazingly, this lab’s reference Seasonic X760 power supply continues to drive unreasonable loads throughout our torture tests.