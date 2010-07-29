Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Benchmark Results: Repetitive Transfers And Access Times

Most builders wouldn’t think of using a USB drive to run programs, yet a few believe it’s a great way to enable the quick removal of data. That type of use puts emphasis on good sequential transfer rates and access times.

While hard drives typically use cache to boost repetitive transfers, the performance drop for these particular drives indicates that the data is most likely going directly to flash storage. Walton Chaintech edges out OCZ for the first time, while PQI’s S533-E finds its TurboHDD software to be a hindrance for the first time. Super Talent’s SuperCrypt drive continues to operate best using the Windows 7 mass-storage driver.

Slow write access times for the USB 3.0 Express Drive make the rest of our chart unreadable. Here’s what it would look like if we allowed the longer bars to run past the edge of the chart:

PQI was wise to use Intel’s X25-M in its S533-E, as its access times are far better than those of competitors. TurboHDD slows its access times slightly.