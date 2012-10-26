Trending

Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

We already know that the look and feel of Windows 8 is very different from Windows 7. But once you fire up your favorite title, does Microsoft's latest affect your experience? We test 10 games and talk to one of the company's SDEs to answer that question.

Benchmark Results: Borderlands 2

The opposite is true in Borderlands 2, as both the AMD and Nvidia boards run a bit slower under Windows 8. The loss is more severe on the GeForce GTX 660, though. We ran this benchmark several times in order to confirm its outcome.

If you look at the GeForce's frame rate over time, it's clear where the differences between Windows 7 and 8 occur, though they're not particularly significant.

  • mubin 27 October 2012 11:42
    Only the fast boot time is noticeable in win 8. But still win7 is great and i love it as its 1years+ old running in my system, no crash, still fast.
  • steve360 27 October 2012 11:47
    Another reason NOT to buy Windows 8...I mean Windows Vista 2.
  • dragonsqrrl 27 October 2012 11:48
    It's good to see that there aren't any major performance deficits when moving to Windows 8, like some past Microsoft OS's. For the most part everything looks to be within the margin of error.
  • saintjimmy 27 October 2012 11:49
    I still plan on sticking with Windows 7 for a few more years...
  • dragonsqrrl 27 October 2012 11:49
    steve360Another reason NOT to buy Windows 8...I mean Windows Vista 2.And what reason is that? It seems pretty positive from a performance standpoint, which was the purpose of this article.
  • ojas 27 October 2012 11:53
    Hmmm...wasn't expecting anything else.

    No compelling reason to upgrade for me yet.

    Windows NT 7 is where it's at. B-)



    EDIT: I KNOW Vista, 7 & 8 are NT 6.
  • lockhrt999 27 October 2012 12:05
    My current win7 installation is more than 2 years old. I never used windows installations that are older than 4-5 months. Yes, win7 ages too but it's too slow and well managed compared to old windows OS.

    And yes win8 has better RAM and processor management as touted, but then you lose more time navigating through blocky interface. You complete your work a 3 seconds more with win8 but you had taken 5 more seconds to start that program from blocky interface.
  • mafisometal 27 October 2012 12:15
    You do know that you can use a program called Star8 by StarDock to get your desktop and toolbar back...it works quite well, no problems over here.
  • A Bad Day 27 October 2012 12:18
    The problem is that Star8 and other 3rd-party tools haven't been able to fully replicate Win7's Start function.
  • 27 October 2012 12:30
    looks like M$ is going the route of Apple and making a idiot proof OS, which is, well, good for IDIOTS :) anyone who actually wants to more than check email and play a game needs to stick to windows 7
