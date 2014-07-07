Is Your Windows 8 Tablet Fast Enough For PC Gaming?

How We Tested Tablet-Based Gaming
We're testing Dell's Venue 8 Pro differently than we would a desktop PC. To begin, we aren't comparing it to anything, so there's little value in charting performance. Rather, my goal is to demonstrate that playing PC games on a tablet is viable (or not). With that in mind, I chose to record video of actual gameplay to illustrate the usability of our chosen titles with a real representation of frame rate.
It turns out that video does a pretty good job of this. With that in mind, here are the specifications of Dell's Velue 8 Pro:
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Atom Z3740D (Bay Trail), 1.333 to 1.833 GHz, Four Cores, BGA1380, 2 MB L2 Cache
|Memory
|DDR3L, 2 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics, 4 EUs, 313-688 MHz
|SSD
|32 GB NAND
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 32-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Intel Graphics Driver 10.18.10.3349
Finally i see one noticeable advantage of Windows Tablet over Android
Does not compute
- Battery (maybe most important when you speak of portablility) - how long does it last with this model. I was eyeing the Asus Transformer Book T100TA, which they say has a quite respectable battery (but is also more expensive)
- Does a PS3 controller (free, if you have a PS3) work with it?
I would ideally have liked to see a mention of the Prince of Persia / Max Payne (1+2) / (Older) Tomb Raider / Splinter cell (1-4) and similar older third-person adventure games. In my opinion those work marvellously with a PS3 gamepad. Ah, I forgot - I wonder whether the touch would work directly with games from the Monkey Island series. Ah, another great genre for playing on a tablet, that was totally missed here - turn-based strategy games like the Heroes of Might and Magic series and Civilization (4). And also the grand-daddy of "modern" open-world FPSs - FarCry 1 :)
The biggest risk with those games is still compatibility with touch/Win 8.
An expanded re-visit maybe when the new generation of chips come out from either from Intel or AMD?