Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Z87X-UD7 TH Software

Gigabyte’s software remains consistent from previous reviews, though the Z87X-UD7 TH also includes Creative’s X-Fi MB3 application. Tuning software also remains the same, though limits are motherboard-specific.

We still get the pre-configured overclocks of 4.1 GHz at stock voltage to 4.5 GHz at 1.30 volts.Custom settings are easier to read after we crop out the items that aren't configurable.

BCLK can be adjusted up to 266.66 MHz, DRAM data rates to 2933 MHz, CPU multiplier to 64x, and CPU Vcore to 2.0 V, just like in firmware. We were able to confirm several of these settings functional through CPU-Z and a volt meter.

Automatic tuning pushed our CPU to 4.60 GHz at 1.545 V, causing instantaneous thermal throttling under load. Worse still, it also set our DDR3-3000 memory’s XMP profile without regard to the motherboard’s incapability to run it past DDR3-2800 at 1.65 volts. We got this screen shot only after replacing the DDR3-3000 with some DDR3-2200.