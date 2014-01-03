Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Z87X-UD7 TH Software
Gigabyte’s software remains consistent from previous reviews, though the Z87X-UD7 TH also includes Creative’s X-Fi MB3 application. Tuning software also remains the same, though limits are motherboard-specific.
We still get the pre-configured overclocks of 4.1 GHz at stock voltage to 4.5 GHz at 1.30 volts.Custom settings are easier to read after we crop out the items that aren't configurable.
BCLK can be adjusted up to 266.66 MHz, DRAM data rates to 2933 MHz, CPU multiplier to 64x, and CPU Vcore to 2.0 V, just like in firmware. We were able to confirm several of these settings functional through CPU-Z and a volt meter.
Automatic tuning pushed our CPU to 4.60 GHz at 1.545 V, causing instantaneous thermal throttling under load. Worse still, it also set our DDR3-3000 memory’s XMP profile without regard to the motherboard’s incapability to run it past DDR3-2800 at 1.65 volts. We got this screen shot only after replacing the DDR3-3000 with some DDR3-2200.
After spending two days per board on a "one week" article, I couldn't add more tests. The general benchmark set looks for unintended overclocking/underclocking, power and memory bandwidth issues, so you can see the performance difference attributable to each board's CPU and DRAM configuration differences. It runs from a .bat file, so it didn't add significantly to the article's completion time.
The PLX bridge that these all share represents the "great equalizer" when it comes to CrossFire and SLI configuration, so that portion of all three boards should be identical. I understand that things that should be the same in theory are occasionally different in practice. My apologies for not having the extra 1-day per board for additional tests.
I think testing 3/4 way sli would still be valid, as it doesn't always work properly, in the past there have been compatibility problems with certain gpu's/boards/firmware/controllers and certain benchmarks completely failed.
Those have nothing to do with readyboost. The internal usb ports are very common on workstations and you put CAD dongles and equivalent items in them so that you can lock them inside the case and don't have to worry about some one stealing them from the outside or them taking up an outside usb port.
Hey guys, we have these awesome new setups for supreme graphics pumping power! Watch it zip files like every other board!