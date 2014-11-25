Zotac GeForce GTX 980 AMP! Omega Edition Review: The Big Gun

How We Tested
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980 is one of the most powerful and energy-efficient graphics cards we've ever tested. It's a product we tested in depth in "Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 And 980 Review: Maximum Maxwell". Those of you unfamiliar with the GeForce GTX 980 are encouraged to read that piece for detailed GPU info and game benchmarks. In a nutshell, the GTX 980 is about as fast as the GeForce GTX 780 Ti, with a much lower 165 TDP and a $550 MSRP.
Today, we're focusing on Zotac's GeForce GTX 980 AMP! Omega Edition and what differentiates it from other models on the market. To that end, the emphasis is on the cooler's thermal and acoustic performance. Then, we'll examine power usage and test overclockability. All of this data will be compared to the reference GeForce GTX 980 design.
Graphics cards like the GeForce GTX 980 require a substantial amount of stable power, so XFX sent us its PRO850W 80 PLUS Bronze-certified supply. This modular PSU employs a single +12V rail rated for 70A. XFX claims continuous (not peak) output of up to 850W at 50 degrees Celsius.
We've almost exclusively eliminated mechanical disks in the lab, preferring solid-state storage for alleviating I/O-related bottlenecks. Samsung sent all of our labs 256GB 840 Pros, so we standardize on these exceptional SSDs.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled.
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4GB, 1600MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|Zotac GeForce GTX 980 AMP! Omega Edition1203MHz GPU, 4GB GDDR5 at 1762MHz (7048MT/s)Reference GeForce GTX 9801126MHz GPU, 2GB GDDR5 at 1750MHz (7000MT/s)
|SSD
|Samsung 840 Pro, 256 GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s
|Power
|XFX PRO850W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|GeForce 344.16
|Benchmarks
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.3.2.3825, Custom THG Benchmark, 10 Minutes
Almost everyone needs a GPU upgrade in less than 3 years. Who cares about the lifespan if it is more than 3 years?
I bought an EVGA 980 ACX 2.0 (1266 base clock, 1367 boost), it scores 14260 for
the Firestrike test just at default settings, it's a proper 2 slot card, much quieter
(the fans don't turn on until the GPU goes over 65C) and from what I've read will
oc better. Also, in the UK the EVGA card is 35 to 40 UKP cheaper; I can't imagine
why anyone would buy the Zotac.
Don, did you try using Afterburner instead for the oc tests?
Ian.
They lower the TDP by 11%, when compared to the Nvidia Reference Model. Whats the use of LN2 features if your going to handicap the voltage cap?
My reference 980 hit 1.5ghz with ease. 1st try overclock actually. And reference board is using the cheapest coils and inductors money can buy.
Toms is really pissing everyone off.